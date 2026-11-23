Half the lenders that once paid shareholders twice a year have gone quiet, as the bill for ending CBN forbearance lands on investors who have just funded a N4.65 trillion recapitalisation

For more than a decade, October was dividend month for Nigerian bank shareholders. Half-year results came out, interim dividends followed, and retail investors could count on a payout before Christmas.

This year fewer cheques arrived, and some were smaller.

Six lenders paid an interim dividend from their 2024 half-year results, and these include Zenith Bank, GTCO, United Bank for Africa, Access Holdings, Stanbic IBTC and Fidelity Bank. From their 2026 half-year results, only three did.

UBA paid N2.00 a share in 2024 and a token 25 kobo in 2025, and this year it declared nothing. Access Holdings told shareholders at its May 2025 AGM that it would pay a N1.00 interim. It has not paid an interim dividend since 2024. Fidelity Bank had still not published its half-year accounts in October, more than three months after the period closed, because it was waiting for Central Bank of Nigeria approval.

The full-year numbers are worse. For the 2025 financial year, whose final dividends fell due this year, Access Holdings, First HoldCo and Fidelity paid nothing. UBA paid 25 kobo for the whole year, against N5.00 for 2024. FCMB cut its dividend to 35 kobo from 55 kobo. Access and UBA alone returned about N296 billion to shareholders for 2024. For 2025 the two banks returned N10.3 billion between them.

Most of these banks are also not losing money, the conventional reason for a dividend drought. Access Holdings reported a pre-tax profit above N1 trillion for 2025, and UBA made N503 billion before tax in the first nine months of 2026.

The dividends stopped for regulatory and credit reasons, starting with when the CBN ended years of forbearance on troubled loans. The banks then had to recognise those losses, rebuild their provisions and satisfy a regulator that now treats dividends as something to be earned through clean balance sheets.

A two-speed sector

Not every bank froze dividends. Zenith Bank doubled its 2025 dividend to N10.00 a share, and GTCO paid a record N12.76. Stanbic IBTC raised its payout to N6.50, and Wema Bank to N1.25. Zenith, GTCO and Stanbic together paid about N978 billion for 2025, more than the rest of the listed sector combined.

The result is a sector split in two as Banks that cleared their legacy loans early, or never relied heavily on forbearance, are paying more than ever, while those still working through the clean-up are paying little or nothing.

Even among the payers, interim payouts are cautious. GTCO’s N1.00 interim for 2026 was about 9% of its half-year earnings per share, and Zenith’s N1.50 about 14%. Stanbic, at about 30%, is the exception.

Interim dividends per share (N), from half-year results

Bank H1 2024 H1 2025 H1 2026 Zenith Bank 1.00 1.25 1.50 GTCO 1.00 1.00 1.00 Stanbic IBTC 2.00 2.50 4.50 UBA 2.00 0.25 Nil Access Holdings 0.45 Nil Nil Fidelity Bank 0.85 Nil H1 accounts not yet published* Banks paying 6 4 3

*Awaiting CBN approval as of October 2026.

Total dividend per share for the financial year (N)

Bank FY2024 FY2025 Change GTCO 8.03 12.76 Up Zenith Bank 5.00 10.00 Up Stanbic IBTC 5.00 6.50 Up Wema Bank 1.00 1.25 Up FCMB Group 0.55 0.35 Down UBA 5.00 0.25 Down 95% Access Holdings 2.50 Nil Suspended Fidelity Bank 2.10 Nil Suspended First HoldCo 0.60 Nil Suspended

Sources: company filings and NGX announcements; Nairametrics Research. Per-share figures are as declared and not adjusted for later share issues.

Why the dividends stopped

The freeze traces back to a CBN circular of 13 June 2025 instructing banks still relying on forbearance on bad loans or single-obligor limits to suspend dividends until they had fully exited and the regulator had verified their capital and provisions.

A report from Renaissance Capital reckoned six lenders held about $3.5 billion of such loans. Zenith exited by the end of June 2025 and kept paying. Others are still working through it.

Exiting meant recognising losses. First HoldCo booked about N826 billion of impairments for 2025, Zenith about N742 billion, Access N524 billion and UBA N331 billion. Nairametrics estimates the total across nine banks at about N3.2 trillion.

Much of it is oil and gas, including a distressed $2 billion loan to a local oil and gas player. The charges have not stopped: UBA’s net loan impairment for the first nine months of 2026 was N255.1 billion, against N46.1 billion a year earlier.

Bad loans now also decide who may pay dividends. Under a 2018 CBN rule, a bank with an NPL ratio above 10% cannot pay a dividend, and one between 5% and 10% faces a cap. First HoldCo’s ratio was 10.4% in September, and UBA’s Stage 3 loans were 8.1% of its book at the end of 2025. Where the CBN’s prudential rules demand more provisions than the accounts, the difference sits in a reserve that cannot be distributed: N850 billion at First HoldCo and N233 billion at UBA.

Some banks also face hurdles of their own. For example, Access Bank’s investment in foreign subsidiaries is about 19% of shareholders’ funds, against a 10% legal limit, and the group says its pause is “driven solely by outstanding regulatory compliance requirements”.

Slow CBN sign-off on accounts has also cost shareholders their interims: UBA’s board approved its half-year results in August, but they were published only on 20 November, and Fidelity was still waiting for approval in October.

Shareholders paid twice

The timing has been especially hard on retail investors. Over the past two years, Nigerian banks raised about N4.65 trillion of new capital to meet the CBN’s recapitalisation thresholds, much of it through rights issues and public offers sold to existing shareholders.

UBA raised about N395 billion in 2025. FCMB sold 23.2 billion new shares at N10.00 each, below its book value, and its share count has more than tripled in two years.

Those who answered the call now find their dividends suspended or spread across many more shares. When the forbearance circular was issued, the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria warned that suspending dividends could make it harder for banks to raise capital.

The market has priced the difference. Access Holdings traded at about N28.40 in early November, roughly 0.4 times book value, though it is earning a return on equity of about 14%. UBA traded around N40, roughly flat for 2026 in a market that has risen about 60%. Its shares fell about 10% in early trading after it confirmed in April that it would skip the final dividend.

What a thaw would look like

The next test comes with full-year 2026 results, due between March and May 2027.

The promises are there. In July 2026, First HoldCo adopted a policy of paying out at least 60% of profit, subject to regulatory approval. UBA’s chief executive, Oliver Alawuba, said in April that 2026 would “mark a return to stronger profitability and dividend capacity“. Fidelity has guided to a payout of 25–40% of profit, and Access says the BOFIA remediation is under way.

Despite the promises, the obstacles are also there. First HoldCo’s NPL ratio must fall below 10% by December for any payout to be allowed. UBA has published no NPL ratio since December, and its 2026 provisions are running at the 2025 rate.

The CBN’s 350-basis-point cut in the policy rate to 23% in September will squeeze lending margins from the fourth quarter. The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 has already lifted effective tax rates: Zenith’s rose to 27% in the first nine months of 2026 from 17%.

Investors should also watch four things: NPL ratios against the CBN’s 5% and 10% lines, the size of regulatory risk reserves, whether results are published on time, and whether the CBN publicly confirms that banks have exited forbearance.

Until then, Nigerian bank shareholders are learning that a profitable bank is no longer necessarily a dividend-paying one.