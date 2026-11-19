The Bank of Industry (BOI) says it will direct at least 10% of its financing interventions towards climate- and sustainability-focused projects under its 2025 to 2027 strategy, as Nigeria seeks to lower industrial costs and accelerate the transition to a greener economy.

The Bank of Industry (BOI) says it will direct at least 10% of its financing interventions towards climate- and sustainability-focused projects under its 2025 to 2027 strategy, as Nigeria seeks to lower industrial costs and accelerate the transition to a greener economy.

The commitment covers investments in renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture and energy-efficient manufacturing, with the development finance institution seeking to mobilise more funding and partnerships to help businesses adopt sustainable production practices.

BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Olasupo Olusi, disclosed this at the second edition of the Bank’s Sustainability Conference in Lagos on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

The conference, themed “Green, Resilient, Profitable: Redefining Nigerian Businesses for a Sustainable World,” brought together government officials, development finance institutions and private sector stakeholders to discuss how businesses can integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards into their operations.

BOI seeks partnerships to unlock climate financing

Olusi said rising energy costs, climate-related disruptions, resource constraints and changing global market expectations were making sustainability increasingly important to the competitiveness and long-term survival of Nigerian businesses.

He noted that manufacturers continued to face high energy costs, dependence on alternative power generation and inefficient production systems, adding that investments in renewable energy, efficient equipment and cleaner production processes could reduce operating expenses and improve productivity.

“Businesses must find ways to operate more efficiently, withstand economic and environmental shocks, and remain profitable. These objectives are interconnected, and the ability to achieve them will shape the future of Nigerian industry,” he said.

Olusi said the Bank was working with development partners, including the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Africa Guarantee Fund, to mobilise climate finance, reduce financing barriers and support businesses adopting sustainable practices.

He stressed that access to funding alone would not be sufficient to drive the transition, urging businesses to invest in innovation, improve governance and integrate sustainability into their commercial strategies.

“Financing is one part of the transition. Businesses must also embrace innovation, strengthen governance, and integrate sustainability into their operations in ways that improve their long-term competitiveness,” he said.

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment also called for stronger green financing and technical support, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, its Permanent Secretary, Dr Christopher Isokpunwu, described sustainability as a business imperative that increasingly determines access to capital, operational efficiency, market access and competitiveness.

“Simply put, green business is increasingly smart business,” he said.

Isokpunwu said manufacturers investing in renewable energy could reduce operating costs and protect profit margins, while agribusinesses adopting circular production, resource efficiency and waste reduction could strengthen local value chains.

He added that Nigeria’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy must be supported by industries that are more productive, innovative, resilient and globally competitive.

AFD provides €100 million facility for climate projects

The financing challenge was also highlighted by Jackie Amprou, Nigeria Country Manager of Agence Française de Développement (AFD), who said strong environmental and social performance did not automatically translate into access to capital.

He identified project bankability, institutional and technical capacity, as well as actual or perceived financial risks, as obstacles preventing businesses from securing funding for green investments.

“We must move beyond simply rewarding green performance. We must actively finance green transformation,” Amprou said.

He said AFD’s partnership with BOI under the Transforming Financial Systems for Climate (TFSC) programme was designed to address these constraints through a €100 million non-sovereign credit facility, co-financed by AFD and the Green Climate Fund, alongside a €2.5 million technical assistance grant.

The credit facility supports climate mitigation and adaptation projects, while the grant is intended to strengthen BOI’s climate strategy, climate-risk management, environmental and social systems, and capacity to identify and finance eligible investments.

Amprou said the capacity developed through the programme had also helped BOI access a separate $30 million AFD credit facility for Nigeria’s creative industries.

What you should know

Last month, the BOI disclosed that it had set a target of creating and sustaining three million jobs and increasing its annual lending to N1.85 trillion by 2027, with plans to provide financing to 24,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The targets form part of BOI’s 2025–2027 corporate strategy, which seeks to double its loan portfolio, disbursements and development impact while prioritising manufacturing, agriculture, local healthcare, climate-friendly businesses and technology-driven enterprises.

According to the bank, the strategy is structured around six thematic areas, with 2025 serving as the foundation year, 2026 focusing on execution and expansion, and 2027 dedicated to consolidating results.