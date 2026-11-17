FirstBank of Nigeria has commissioned a 24-hour Digital Xperience Centre (DXC) in Festac Town, Lagos, allowing customers to access banking services and complete transactions, including cash deposits, without having to interact with bank employees.

FirstBank of Nigeria has commissioned a 24-hour Digital Xperience Centre (DXC) in Festac Town, Lagos, allowing customers to access banking services and complete transactions, including cash deposits, without having to interact with bank employees.

Speaking at the commissioning on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, FirstBank’s Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, said the centre was designed to provide customers with round-the-clock access to banking services and improve their banking experience.

The Festac facility brings FirstBank’s Digital Xperience Centre network to 11 locations across Nigeria, with the bank planning to expand the network to more than 30 centres nationwide.

Centre offers 24-hour self-service banking

The Digital Xperience Centre allows customers to carry out several banking transactions independently, including obtaining new ATM cards, depositing and withdrawing cash, transferring funds, and updating account information.

Explaining the capabilities of the facility, Alebiosu said customers without ATM cards could obtain new ones at the centre and immediately use them to withdraw cash.

“If you don’t have an ATM card and you want to withdraw money, just come. You’ll get a new ATM card yourself here and withdraw money and go,” he said.

He also highlighted the centre’s cash deposit facility, which allows customers to deposit money outside conventional banking hours rather than carry large amounts of cash home overnight.

According to him, customers who close their businesses late or return home with substantial amounts of cash can visit the centre and deposit the money immediately without waiting until the following morning.

“If you close late, with cash in your pocket, and you don’t want to take the cash home. You can come here and deposit the money in the bank and will give you teller,” Alebiosu said.

The centre also provides an emergency option for customers to block their ATM cards and transactions if they suspect unauthorised access to their accounts.

Customers can also update their phone numbers, NIN and BVN details and carry out other account-related transactions without relying on assistance from bank employees.

FirstBank’s published descriptions of its DXC network list additional self-service features, including balance enquiries, account statement downloads, bill payments, cheque management, fixed deposit booking and dispute logging.

FirstBank says its DXCs use biometric verification and one-time passwords as part of their security measures.

FirstBank targets more than 30 Digital Xperience Centres

With the addition of the Festac facility, FirstBank now has 11 Digital Xperience Centres across Nigeria, according to Alebiosu, who said the bank was looking to expand the network to more than 30 locations nationwide.

The other centres are located at Adetokunbo Ademola in Victoria Island, Banana Island and Lekki Admiralty Way in Lagos, as well as Wuse and Bolingo Hotels in Abuja.

FirstBank also has DXCs at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, the University of Nigeria in Nsukka, Bayero University in Kano, the University of Benin in Edo State and Yakubu Gowon University (University of Abuja).

FirstBank expands digital banking options

Also speaking at the event, Executive Director, Enterprise Transformation and Digital Directorate, Dr Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga, said the centre was part of the bank’s broader transformation drive to make banking services more seamless and convenient.

“The transformation journey we started is about ensuring that our customers enjoy seamless and painless banking services,” he said.

He explained that the centre was designed for customers who prefer completing transactions independently, while acknowledging that some customers still prefer interacting with bank employees in conventional banking halls.

Omodayo-Owotuga added that the bank’s digital transformation would extend beyond the physical centres, allowing customers to perform more banking activities remotely.

He also mentioned a possible drone-based cash delivery service, under which customers could request money through their phones and have it delivered to their homes. He did not provide a timeline or further details about the proposal.

‘Technology will not take out jobs’, Alebiosu says

Alebiosu also addressed concerns about the potential impact of increasing automation on employment opportunities, particularly for young Nigerians and university graduates.

The concern was raised by a customer at the event, who urged the bank to balance its adoption of technology with the need to support employment creation in Nigeria.

Responding, Alebiosu argued that technological advancement would create new employment opportunities rather than eliminate existing ones.

The CEO also encouraged young Nigerians to acquire practical and vocational skills, arguing that university education should not necessarily be viewed as a pathway to conventional office employment.

FirstBank’s rollout of automated banking centres

The commissioning of the Festac centre builds on FirstBank’s ongoing rollout of automated banking facilities and its broader investment in digital banking infrastructure.

Earlier, the bank inaugurated its first Digital Xperience Centre in 2021 at its Adetokunbo Ademola branch in Victoria Island, Lagos.