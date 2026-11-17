Nigeria's banking sector continued to post strong mixed earnings performance in the first nine months of 2026, while some banks benefited from balance sheet expansion, improved non-interest income, and stronger asset growth, others recorded declines in earnings despite maintaining sizeable asset bases and market valuations.

Nigeria’s banking sector continued to post strong mixed earnings performance in the first nine months of 2026, while some banks benefited from balance sheet expansion, improved non-interest income, and stronger asset growth, others recorded declines in earnings despite maintaining sizeable asset bases and market valuations.

An analysis of the nine-month (9M) 2026 financial performance of listed Nigerian banks shows that First Holdco Plc emerged as Nigeria’s most profitable banking group, reporting a profit after tax (PAT) of N744.61 billion.

This is ahead of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and Zenith Bank, which recorded N707.41 billion and N675.48 billion, respectively.

The ranking, based on profit after tax for the nine months ended September 2026, highlights the growing differences in earnings performance among listed Nigerian banks.

What the data is saying

The nine institutions with available 9M 2026 PAT figures collectively generated approximately N3.91 trillion, compared with N3.57 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a 9.3% increase.

However, the growth was not evenly distributed. Six of the nine institutions recorded year-on-year increases in profit after tax, while three reported declines.

First Holdco, Ecobank and Zenith Bank occupied the top three positions, collectively accounting for approximately N2.13 trillion, or 54.5%, of the combined profit after tax reported by the nine institutions.

Wema Bank recorded the fastest year-on-year growth in the ranking, with PAT increasing by 72.55%, while First Holdco recorded the largest absolute increase in profit, adding approximately N286.54 billion to its previous year’s earnings.

Notably, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Fidelity Bank and FCMB Group are not included in the ranking because their 9M 2026 profit figures were unavailable due to the absence of profitability data.

Top 9 Most Profitable Banks in Nigeria (9M 2026)

9. Jaiz Bank – N23.28 billion

Jaiz Bank ranked ninth with a profit after tax of N23.28 billion, representing a marginal 1.77% increase from N22.88 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its gross earnings increased by 16.15% to N88.16 billion from N75.90 billion, while profit before tax stood at N23.69 billion.

The bank recorded a PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio of 26.41%, while its PBT margin was 26.87%.

Its total assets stood at N1.69 trillion, while market capitalization reached N350.03 billion.

The bank’s share price appreciated from N4.65 in December 2025 to N7.85 in October 2026, representing a 68.82% increase.

Notably, Jaiz Bank recorded a PAT-to-PBT conversion of approximately 98.27%, the highest among the nine institutions. This indicates that the difference between its reported pre-tax and post-tax earnings was relatively small.

Although Jaiz Bank remained the smallest institution by absolute profit among the nine banks, its positive earnings growth and expanding gross earnings indicate continued improvement in its financial performance.

8. Sterling Bank – N75.37 billion

Sterling Financial Holdings recorded N75.37 billion in profit after tax, representing a 20.99% increase from N62.30 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its gross earnings rose by 35.82% to N415.31 billion from N305.79 billion, while profit before tax increased to N97.28 billion.

Sterling’s PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio stood at 18.15%, while its PBT margin was 23.42%.

Its total assets amounted to N5.10 trillion, while market capitalization stood at N523.02 billion.

The group’s performance was supported by stronger lending income, with Nairametrics reporting a 43.9% increase in net interest income to N205.90 billion. However, higher impairment charges and operating expenses absorbed part of the improvement.

Interestingly, Sterling recorded the strongest share price performance among the institutions assessed, with its stock rising from N7.05 in December 2025 to N76.35 in October 2026, representing a remarkable 982.98% year-to-date appreciation.

This substantial increase in share price indicates strong market momentum, although it should not be interpreted as equivalent to earnings growth or a direct measure of the bank’s underlying profitability.

7. Wema Bank – N219.84 billion

Wema Bank was one of the strongest performers in terms of earnings growth, recording N219.84 billion in profit after tax, representing a 72.55% increase from N127.41 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its gross earnings rose by 45.58% to N603.47 billion from N414.51 billion, while profit before tax increased to N258.64 billion.

The bank’s earnings growth was supported by higher income from lending activities. Nairametrics reported a 38.3% increase in net interest income, reflecting improved revenue from its interest-earning assets.

Wema Bank’s PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio stood at approximately 36.43%, while its PBT-to-gross-earnings ratio was 42.86%.

Its total assets amounted to N7.43 trillion, while its market capitalization stood at N1.28 trillion.

The bank’s share price increased from N20.40 in December 2025 to N32 in October 2026, representing a 56.86% appreciation.

Although Wema Bank ranked seventh in absolute profit, its growth rate placed it among the strongest earnings performers in the banking industry.

6. Stanbic IBTC Holdings – N370.36 billion

Stanbic IBTC Holdings recorded N370.36 billion in profit after tax, representing a 33.36% increase from N277.71 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The group’s performance was supported by a 23.19% increase in gross earnings to N758.37 billion from N615.60 billion.

Its profit before tax stood at N531.88 billion, translating to a PBT-to-gross-earnings ratio of approximately 70.13%, the highest among the nine institutions. This indicates a strong conversion of gross earnings into pre-tax profit.

Stanbic IBTC’s total assets stood at N9.60 trillion, while its market capitalization was N2.58 trillion.

Its share price appreciated from N100 in December 2025 to N162 in October 2026, representing a 62% year-to-date increase.

Its performance also benefited from stronger trading and fee-based income. Nairametrics reported that trading revenue increased significantly to N210.13 billion from N23.86 billion, while net fee and commission revenue rose to N218.30 billion, thereby offsetting a decline in net interest income.

5. Access Holdings – N474.17 billion

Access Holdings recorded N474.17 billion in profit after tax, ranking fifth among the institutions assessed. This represented a 5.95% increase from N447.55 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The group’s gross earnings stood at N3.88 trillion, the highest among the nine institutions, although this was slightly below the N3.90 trillion reported a year earlier.

Its profit before tax was N667.36 billion, reflecting the substantial revenue-generating capacity of the group.

However, its PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio of 12.21% was the lowest in the ranking, suggesting that a relatively smaller proportion of its gross earnings translated into bottom-line profit.

Its total assets reached N52.60 trillion, the highest among all institutions in the ranking, reflecting its extensive banking operations and balance-sheet scale.

Despite its leading asset base and gross earnings, Access Holdings’ market capitalization stood at N1.56 trillion as of October 2026.

Its share price increased from N21 in December 2025 to N28.60 in October 2026, representing a 36.19% year-to-date appreciation.

The bank’s earnings performance was supported by improvements in credit costs. According to Nairametrics, Access Holdings recorded a 73.5% reduction in impairment charges to N92.91 billion, while net interest income increased by 2.7% to N1.29 trillion.

4. Guaranty Trust Holding Company – N614.57 billion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) ranked fourth, recording N614.57 billion in profit after tax, down 12.16% from N699.64 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

GTCO recorded an improvement in this revenue measure as its gross earnings increased by 3.45% to N1.66 trillion from N1.60 trillion, suggesting that revenue expansion did not translate into stronger bottom-line profitability.

Profit before tax stood at N879.90 billion, while total assets amounted to N18.37 trillion.

The bank’s market capitalization stood at N4.39 trillion, making it the third-largest institution by market value in the ranking.

Its share price appreciated from N90.70 in December 2025 to N120 in October 2026, representing a 32.30% gain.

Notably, GTCO’s PBT represented approximately 53.01% of gross earnings, the second-highest proportion among the nine institutions.

However, its PAT declined, highlighting the importance of costs and tax expenses in determining the final profit available after tax.

Although GTCO recorded a decline in profitability, its market performance remained positive.

3. Zenith Bank – N675.48 billion

Zenith Bank ranked third with N675.48 billion in profit after tax for the nine months ended September 2026.

Although it remained among the three most profitable institutions, its earnings declined by 11.61% from N764.20 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The decline was accompanied by a more pronounced contraction in gross earnings, which fell by 18.83% to N2.49 trillion from N3.07 trillion.

Its profit before tax stood at N928.45 billion, indicating that the bank maintained substantial pre-tax earnings despite the decline in its revenue base.

Zenith Bank’s total assets stood at N34.39 trillion, while its market capitalization reached N4.89 trillion.

Its shares appreciated from N61.80 in December 2025 to N119 in October 2026, representing a 92.56% gain.

Notably, Nairametrics Research reported that Zenith recorded the largest reduction in impairment charges among the eight banking groups analyzed, with charges declining by approximately N552 billion.

However, the reduction in credit-loss provisions was not sufficient to prevent the bank’s PAT from declining, illustrating the influence of other revenue and cost pressures on its overall earnings.

2. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated – N707.41 billion

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) ranked second with a profit after tax of N707.41 billion, marginally below the N711.92 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a 0.63% decline.

Despite the slight contraction in its bottom-line earnings, Ecobank maintained a strong revenue-generating position, recording the highest gross earnings among the institutions in the ranking at N2.76 trillion. This represented a 1.43% decline from N2.80 trillion in the previous year.

Its profit before tax stood at N1.01 trillion, making it the only institution in the ranking to cross the N1 trillion threshold in pre-tax earnings.

Ecobank’s total assets stood at N47.92 trillion, the second largest among the institutions assessed, behind Access Holdings.

Its market capitalization was N1.29 trillion as of October 2026, while its share price increased from N41.90 in December 2025 to N71 in October 2026, translating to a 69.45% year-to-date appreciation.

Ecobank’s immense asset base and pan-African footprint continue to provide a broad earnings platform despite the moderation in bottom-line growth.

1. First Holdco – N744.61 billion

First Holdco emerged as Nigeria’s most profitable banking group in the first nine months of 2026, recording a profit after tax of N744.61 billion, representing a 62.55% increase from N458.08 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025.

The financial holding company maintained its leading position despite operating in an environment supported by elevated funding costs, changing interest-rate conditions, and increased competition for deposits.

The banking group’s profitability was supported by a pre-tax profit of N911.2 billion, gross earnings of N2.5 trillion from N2.38 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The bank’s total assets stood at N32.2 trillion as of September 2026, while its market capitalization reached N5.42 trillion in October 2026.

Its share price also appreciated from N47.90 in December 2025 to N119.15 in October 2026, representing a year-to-date gain of 148.75%, one of the strongest performances among tier-one banking stocks.

An analysis of its nine-month financial performance by Nairametrics Research identified trading and fair-value income, alongside higher fees and other operating income, as important contributors to First Holdco’s performance.

Its trading and fair-value income increased by approximately N190 billion, helping to offset a decline in net interest income.

More Insight

Across all nine institutions, gross earnings were almost unchanged at approximately N15.16 trillion, compared with the previous year’s combined N15.16 trillion.

Ranking by gross earnings revealed that Access Holdings recorded the highest gross earnings of N3.88 trillion in the nine months ended September 2026, despite ranking fifth in profit after tax.

Ecobank followed with N2.76 trillion, while First Holdco and Zenith Bank recorded N2.50 trillion and N2.49 trillion, respectively.

Wema Bank recorded the strongest gross earnings growth at 45.58%, followed by Sterling Financial Holdings at 35.82% and Stanbic IBTC at 23.19%.

On the other hand, Zenith Bank recorded the largest contraction, with gross earnings declining by 18.83%, while Ecobank and Access Holdings recorded declines of 1.43% and 0.41%, respectively.

While profitability is one measure of success, market capitalization provides insight into how investors value future earnings potential.

First Holdco recorded the highest market capitalization at N5.42 trillion as of October 2026, reflecting strong investor confidence in its earnings outlook.

Zenith Bank followed with N4.89 trillion, while GTCO recorded N4.39 trillion.

Interestingly, although Ecobank ranked second in profitability and Access Holdings led in gross earnings and total assets, neither occupied the top three positions in market capitalization.

Based on December 2025 and October 2026 share prices supplied, Sterling Financial Holdings recorded the highest appreciation at 982.98%. First Holdco followed with 148.75%, while Zenith Bank recorded a 92.56% increase.