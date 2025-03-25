FirstBank has officially launched its fifth fully automated branch, the FirstBank Digital Xperience Centre, located on Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos.

This innovative branch offers customers the ability to conduct seamless and efficient transactions independently using advanced digital banking equipment.

The new facility is equipped with self-service kiosks for fund transfers, card vending machines capable of issuing ATM cards within three minutes, automated teller machines (ATMs), and teller cash recyclers for depositing money.

Revolutionary Banking Services

Speaking at the launch, FirstBank Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, emphasized the bank’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge services that align with global standards.

“The Digital Xperience Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art features designed to provide a seamless and interactive banking experience,” Alebiosu remarked.

He highlighted the unique features of the center, including:

AI-Powered Humanoid Robots : These robots interact with customers in real-time, offering guidance and addressing inquiries.

: These robots interact with customers in real-time, offering guidance and addressing inquiries. Video Banking Services : This feature enables customers to connect remotely with relationship managers and customer service representatives via video technology.

: This feature enables customers to connect remotely with relationship managers and customer service representatives via video technology. Contactless ATMs : These fast-track ATMs, equipped with interactive smart screens, facilitate quick and secure transactions.

: These fast-track ATMs, equipped with interactive smart screens, facilitate quick and secure transactions. Automated Account Opening and Card Issuance : Customers can open accounts instantly and receive debit cards within minutes.

: Customers can open accounts instantly and receive debit cards within minutes. AI-Driven Security: Artificial intelligence enhances transaction security, prevents fraud, and boosts operational efficiency.

“FirstBank continues to retain its position as a leader in digital banking solutions, ensuring that our customers have access to next-generation services tailored to their needs. This expansion of our Digital Xperience Centre network is central to our vision of being Africa’s bank of first choice,” Alebiosu added.

Group Head of Branch Operations and Services for Lagos and West, Abimbola Kunle-Ajayi, praised the center’s efficiency.

She noted, “The turn-around time for transactions has been significantly reduced. A transfer that usually takes 15-20 minutes in a traditional branch can now be completed in less than two minutes. Similarly, card vending and ATM withdrawals are finalized in just a few minutes, making it highly convenient for customers.”

What you should know

FirstBank inaugurated its first Digital Xperience Centre in 2021 on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Subsequent branches were launched at the University of Ibadan in August 2023, Abuja Wuse New Market in October 2023, and Banana Island, Lagos in March 2024.

The Digital Xperience Centre is part of FirstBank’s broader strategy to revolutionize banking in Nigeria. It provides customers with access to world-class banking innovations, fostering confidence in navigating the digital financial landscape.

Earlier this month, the Lagos State Government granted FirstBank approval to begin constructing its eco-friendly headquarters in Eko Atlantic City. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presented the certificate of approval to First Holdco Chairman, Femi Otedola, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The proposed 40-story edifice, set to be Nigeria’s tallest building, is described as a technological and environmental marvel. The structure will feature advanced, eco-friendly designs, setting a new benchmark for the financial services sector in Africa.