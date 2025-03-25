Diplomatic Leaders Panel Featuring the USA, China, Switzerland, and More to Offer Global Perspectives on Market Expansion.

Following the remarkable success of the first two editions of Nigeria’s premier digital economy ecosystem mixer, Beyond Limits—a pan-African organization leading the charge in driving digital transformation, fostering excellence, and empowering growth across individuals and organizations—has announced that preparations are in full swing for DICE 3.0.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

Hosted under the bold theme “Scaling Right: From Market Entry to Market Leadership,” the event promises to be a pivotal platform for founders, innovators, investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers to shape the future of the continent’s rapidly evolving tech and business ecosystem.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Since its inception, DICE (Digital Innovation and Creative Excellence) has been a game-changing platform meticulously curated to foster community, spark collaboration, and drive collective action. For the latest edition, DICE 3.0 takes its mission to the next level by equipping Africa’s innovators with the tools, knowledge, strategies, and networks needed to scale into new markets and expand across the continent.

The event will feature panel discussions that will provide deep insights into how companies can successfully navigate regional expansion, overcome market-specific challenges, foster cross-border collaborations, and leverage cutting-edge technology to seize growth opportunities. This edition is designed to bridge gaps, empower the ecosystem, and co-create a future that reflects the bold vision of Africa’s brightest minds.

Already billed to lead the conversations in this third edition are seasoned industry experts and thought leaders such as Nigeria’s Honourable Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Acting Consul General, U.S Consulate General, Lagos, JoEllen Gorg; Consul General of Switzerland In Lagos, Frank Eggmann; Head of Advantage Austria in Nigeria, Barbara Lehninger; CEO of AFEX, Akinyinka Akintunde; Founder and CEO, OmniRetail, Deepankar Rustagi and Founder of Suuru Capital, Sanne Steemers; Co-founder and CEO of Paga, Tayo Oviosu; and General Manager, Cavista Technologies, Oyebola Morakinyo.

According to Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, Founder of Beyond Limits and Convener of DICE, “DICE is more than an event—it’s a movement. With DICE 3.0, we’re bringing together the continent’s key players to not only share knowledge but to build actionable strategies that will propel our industries on the right path. This is about collective empowerment and tangible outcomes.”

“Although Africa’s tech and creative scene is booming, its economic impact still needs to be improved upon compared to other parts of the world. At DICE 3.0, we will explore how to equip our continent’s tech and business ecosystem with the knowledge, strategies, and networks essential for scaling into new markets,” she added.

Media partners for this edition of DICE include TechCabal, The Guardian Nigeria, BusinessDay, Channels TV, and Arise News. Drinks at the networking cocktail reception and throughout the event will be provided by Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Access to DICE 3.0 is strictly by invitation. However, career professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders who want to gain insights from the event are encouraged to express their interest at https://beyondlimits.global/dice/.