Kwik becomes the first-ever Alibaba.com Authorized Channel Partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Specially tailored Alibaba.com membership offers are now available to Nigerian manufacturers to access over 48 million global buyers around the world.

Alibaba.com, a world-leading B2B e-commerce platform, and Kwik, a leading digital platform for logistics services in Nigeria, announced today a partnership to support Nigerian exporters.

Kwik is now an official Authorized Channel Partner of Alibaba.com in Nigeria, the first such partnership signed by Alibaba.com in Sub-Saharan Africa. Kwik will market the Alibaba.com platform to Nigerian manufacturers, producers, and exporters.

Alibaba.com and Kwik are introducing today a series of special rates for Nigerian manufacturers and exporters to acquire membership on the Alibaba.com platform as well as associated features and benefits.

“This partnership with Alibaba.com sends a very strong signal to Nigerian businesses: accessing the world’s markets is a few clicks away! Competing globally creates jobs and will play a key role in lifting up the Nigerian economy” declared Romain Poirot-Lellig, Founder & CEO of Kwik. “There is a strong complementarity between our portfolio of customers and Alibaba.com’s platform.”

“We are excited to partner with Kwik by offering great opportunities to Nigerian exporters to access millions of buyers around the world” declared Foncel Lan, Head of Global Potential Countries, Alibaba.com.

About Alibaba.com

Founded in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global wholesale trade that serves millions of buyers and suppliers around the world, offering a wide array of products in over 40 distinct categories, ranging from consumer electronics to machinery, and apparel.

About Kwik

Kwik is a leading digital platform for on-demand logistics services in Nigeria. It enables thousands of merchants, businesses, and corporations to outsource their logistics operations such as warehousing, fulfillment and delivery in Nigeria and in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

More information about Alibaba.com / Kwik’s special offer for Nigerian exporters:

Please visit http://kwik.delivery/alibaba-ggs/