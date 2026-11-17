The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $102 million financing package for Sterling Bank to expand access to funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), smallholder farmers and other businesses across Nigeria.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $102 million financing package for Sterling Bank to expand access to funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), smallholder farmers and other businesses across Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by AfDB on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The package combines credit facilities, sustainable investment loans, concessional agricultural financing and trade finance guarantees to support business growth, create jobs and improve access to capital for underserved communities.

AfDB approves $102 million for Sterling Bank

According to AfDB, the financing package comprises four facilities designed to address different funding needs across Nigeria’s private sector.

“The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved a US$102 million financing package for Sterling Bank Nigeria Limited to expand access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), women and youth-led businesses, businesses pursuing sustainable green and social investments, and vulnerable farming communities across Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

A $50 million line of credit will provide competitively priced, long-term financing to businesses in priority sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation.

A $20 million sustainable loan will support qualifying green and social projects under Sterling Bank’s Sustainable Financing Framework.

A $2 million concessional loan under AfDB’s Agri-Food SME Catalytic Financing Mechanism (ACFM) will support smallholder farmers and agricultural SMEs.

A $30 million Trade Finance Transaction Guarantee is expected to facilitate up to $150 million in trade transactions.

AfDB expects the package to support at least 200 businesses and help create up to 6,000 jobs. At least 30% of the $50 million credit line will be allocated to eligible women-owned, women-led and youth-owned enterprises.

AfDB targets farmers and underserved businesses

A separate component of the financing will support vulnerable farming communities affected by displacement, insecurity and climate-related challenges.

Through Sterling Bank’s Affordable Microlending Programme (STAMP), implemented in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the $2 million concessional financing is expected to reach more than 5,000 smallholder farmers and agricultural SMEs.

The intervention is designed to help affected farmers rebuild their livelihoods, sustain agricultural activities and improve their economic resilience.

The trade finance guarantee will also support businesses seeking to expand their market access.

The $30 million guarantee is expected to facilitate up to $150 million in trade transactions.

The facility is expected to improve Nigerian businesses’ access to trade financing, helping them reach new markets and participate more effectively in regional and global value chains.

AfDB, Sterling Bank explain financing goals

Commenting on the approval, Dr. Abdul Kamara, Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery and Director General for Nigeria at AfDB, said the package reflects the bank’s recognition that businesses face different financing challenges and require tailored solutions.

He said the intervention would help more Nigerian businesses access the capital needed to expand operations, create jobs and contribute to economic development.

Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, said the partnership would strengthen the bank’s capacity to address financing gaps affecting SMEs, women and young entrepreneurs, as well as underserved communities.

AfDB expands financing for Nigerian businesses

The approval builds on AfDB’s broader efforts to expand financing for Nigerian businesses through local financial institutions.

Earlier in 2026, the development bank approved a $61 million financing package for the Development Bank of Nigeria to support women-led businesses.

It also approved a $200 million financing facility for the Bank of Industry to strengthen enterprise growth and industrial development.

The latest approval adds to these interventions aimed at improving access to capital across different segments of Nigeria’s private sector.