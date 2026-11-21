United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc recorded a pre-tax profit of N502.98 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, representing a 13.1% decline from N578.60 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025, despite an increase in gross earnings and stronger non-interest income. In the third quarter of 2026, pre-tax profit stood at […]

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc recorded a pre-tax profit of N502.98 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, representing a 13.1% decline from N578.60 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025, despite an increase in gross earnings and stronger non-interest income.

In the third quarter of 2026, pre-tax profit stood at N148.07 billion, compared with N190.18 billion in Q3 2025, representing a decline of 22.1%. A standalone second-quarter figure was not established.

The bank’s nine-month interim unaudited results, released alongside its half-year financial statements on November 20, 2026, showed gross earnings increased to N2.54 trillion, while profit after tax declined to N401.60 billion.

The performance reflects improvements in net interest income and trading-related earnings, although significantly higher credit impairment charges weighed on overall profitability.

Key Highlights (9M 2026 versus 9M 2025)

Gross earnings: N2.54 trillion (Up 2.8% YoY from N2.47 trillion).

Interest income: N1.93 trillion (Down 2.5% YoY from N1.98 trillion).

Net interest income: N1.19 trillion (Up 2.7% YoY from N1.16 trillion).

Net fee and commission income: N270.73 billion (Up 10.2% YoY from N245.59 billion).

Net trading and foreign exchange income: N153.76 billion (Up 271.8% YoY from N41.36 billion).

Operating income: N1.67 trillion (Up 12.7% YoY from N1.48 trillion).

Pre-tax profit: N502.98 billion (Down 13.1% YoY from N578.60 billion).

Profit after tax: N401.60 billion (Down 25.3% YoY from N537.53 billion).

Earnings per share: N8.57 (Down 36.8% YoY from N13.56).

Total assets: N34.96 trillion (Up 5.4% from N33.17 trillion).

Customer deposits: N24.60 trillion (Up 6.6% from N23.07 trillion).

Loans and advances to customers: N7.44 trillion (Up 6.0% from N7.02 trillion).

Cash and bank balances: N9.68 trillion (Up 8.1% from N8.95 trillion).

Total equity: N4.39 trillion (Up 3.3% from N4.25 trillion).

Driving the numbers

UBA’s nine-month financial performance reflected a combination of modest growth in interest-related earnings, improved non-interest income, and rising credit impairment charges.

Gross earnings increased by 2.8% to N2.54 trillion from N2.47 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025, supported by stronger trading and foreign exchange income.

Interest income declined by 2.5% to N1.93 trillion from N1.98 trillion, indicating that the bank generated slightly lower interest revenue compared with the prior-year period.

However, interest expenses declined by 9.9% to N738.98 billion from N820.22 billion, providing support to net interest income.

Consequently, net interest income increased by 2.7% to N1.19 trillion from N1.16 trillion, demonstrating an improvement in the balance between interest earned and funding costs.

Beyond interest income, net fee and commission income rose by 10.2% to N270.73 billion from N245.59 billion.

A notable contributor to gross earnings performance was net trading and foreign exchange income, which increased to N153.76 billion from N41.36 billion.

This improvement supported total non-interest income, which rose by 48.8% to N477.25 billion from N320.83 billion.

Overall, operating income increased by 12.7% to N1.67 trillion from N1.48 trillion, reflecting the positive contribution from the bank’s non-interest income activities.

Impairment charges weigh on profit

However, the improvement in operating income did not translate into higher pre-tax profit, largely because of significantly increased impairment charges.

Total impairment charges on loans and other financial assets rose to N272.12 billion from N56.89 billion, representing an increase of approximately 378%.

Of this amount, impairment charges relating to loans accounted for N255.09 billion, compared with N46.11 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

This increase significantly reduced the earnings available after accounting for credit-related losses.

Expenses

Operating expenses also increased, although at a slower rate than operating income.

Total operating expenses stood at N894.33 billion, compared with N846.15 billion in the prior-year period, representing growth of 5.7%.

Employee benefit expenses increased to N306.64 billion from N270.83 billion, while other operating expenses rose to N541.00 billion from N529.82 billion.

The slower growth in operating expenses relative to operating income suggests an improvement in operating cost efficiency, although this benefit was outweighed by higher credit impairment charges.

Taxation also affected the bottom line, with the income tax charge increasing to N101.37 billion from N41.07 billion.

As a result, profit after tax declined by 25.3% to N401.60 billion from N537.53 billion.

Q3 performance

Looking at quarterly performance, UBA’s pre-tax profit of N148.07 billion in Q3 2026 was lower than the N190.18 billion recorded in Q3 2025.

The third-quarter result follows the bank’s H1 2026 performance, when pre-tax profit declined by 8.6% to N354.90 billion from N388.41 billion.

This indicates that the year-on-year decline in profitability was more pronounced in the third quarter, even though the bank continued to generate substantial earnings.

Notably, the third-quarter impairment charge stood at N28.49 billion, compared with N24.93 billion in Q3 2025. This was considerably lower than the impairment charges recognized during the first six months of 2026.

Balance sheet

On the balance sheet, UBA maintained growth in its asset base, with total assets increasing by 5.4% to N34.96 trillion from N33.17 trillion at December 2025.

Customer deposits rose by 6.6% to N24.60 trillion, while loans and advances to customers increased by 6.0% to N7.44 trillion.

The expansion in customer deposits and lending indicates continued balance sheet growth despite the decline in reported profitability.

Meanwhile, shareholders’ equity increased to N4.39 trillion from N4.25 trillion, strengthening the bank’s capital base.

Overall, UBA’s nine-month results show that the bank, maintained growth in operating income, deposits and total assets, while reduced funding costs supported net interest income.

However, higher impairment charges and taxation remained significant pressures on profitability during the period.

Market reaction

UBA’s share price closed at N38.25 on Friday, November 20, 2026, the day its H1 and 9M 2026 results were released, representing a 1.03% decline from the previous closing price of N38.65.

The stock has declined by 8.16% year-to-date from its opening price of N41.65 at the beginning of 2026.

The share-price decline on the announcement date does not, on its own, establish that the results caused the movement.