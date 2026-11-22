The President Bola Tinubu administration has committed N450 billion to agricultural financing programmes aimed at boosting food security, increasing local production and supporting smallholder farmers across the country.

The President Bola Tinubu administration has committed N450 billion to agricultural financing programmes aimed at boosting food security, increasing local production and supporting smallholder farmers across the country.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

According to Alake, President Tinubu has also approved N1.5 trillion in recapitalisation funding for the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) to expand agricultural financing and support the cultivation of 500,000 hectares under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu commits N450 billion to agriculture

Alake said the administration’s agricultural interventions have reached more than 500,000 smallholder farmers nationwide, particularly in Northern Nigeria, where agriculture remains a major driver of economic activity and livelihoods.

He described the funding and farmer support programmes as a significant commitment to building a more productive and resilient agricultural sector.

“The N450 billion agricultural financing intervention, support for more than 500,000 smallholder farmers, and the planned N1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture represent a significant commitment to building a more productive and resilient agricultural sector,” Alake said.

He said the Federal Government has moved beyond merely offering loans to address critical bottlenecks across the agricultural value chain, including access to quality seeds, fertilisers, mechanisation, irrigation, storage facilities and commodity markets.

According to the statement, the interventions demonstrate Tinubu’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a major driver of economic growth, food security and job creation.

The administration’s programmes are designed to improve farmers’ access to financing, production inputs and markets while strengthening agricultural productivity across the country.

BoA expands support for farmers

Alake said the Bank of Agriculture is financing farmers through Farmer Aggregation Companies under the N250 billion Renewed Hope Smallholder Support and Value Chain Fund, which handles registration, input distribution, extension services and market linkages.

He said the programme has reached farmers across 16 states, with plans to expand its coverage and input distribution.

The programme has reached more than 500,000 smallholder farmers, including over 70,000 women, and facilitated the distribution of approximately 2.5 million bags of fertiliser and 300,000 bags of certified seeds.

Beneficiary states include Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe and Bauchi, while the broader target is to reach two million farmers and distribute more than 10 million bags of fertiliser.

The BoA is also executing the N200 billion Guaranteed Minimum Price Programme, under which it has procured approximately 170,000 metric tonnes of maize, rice, sorghum and cassava to shield farmers from market volatility and distress sales.

The council said the interventions are expected to strengthen agricultural production, improve market access and support farmers against price fluctuations.

Agricultural programmes target production

The council also highlighted specialised interventions aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and scaling up production across key agricultural subsectors.

According to Alake, the Onion Financing Programme (OFP), implemented in partnership with the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), which represents over 11,800 farmers, provides improved inputs, commodity purchase funds and solar-powered cooling facilities.

Under the programme, cooperatives contribute 30% of input costs, while the BoA finances the remaining 70%.

Through the BoA and the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria, the administration is developing a pipeline targeting 400,000 farmers for the 2026 farming cycle, covering 120,000 hectares of wheat and 300,000 hectares of rice, maize, sorghum, millet, cassava and soybeans under the dry-season farming scheme.

The Nigeria Ginger Recovery Programme has supported 3,200 farmers in Kachia, Kaduna State, with blight-free seeds and recovered over 9,000 bags for multiplication ahead of a planned expansion across 20,000 hectares in 16 states.

The BoA is targeting at least 50,000 women nationwide with insured cooperative production financing at a 9% interest rate, alongside targeted support for youth participation and commercial poultry production.

These programmes form part of the administration’s efforts to expand agricultural financing, strengthen value chains and improve participation among women and young farmers.

What you should know

Alake said the N1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture fulfils a major 2023 campaign pledge by President Tinubu to overhaul Nigeria’s agricultural financing architecture.

Nairametrics had in March 2026 reported that the Federal Government approved a N250 billion facility for the Bank of Agriculture to support smallholder farmers across Nigeria, offering them access to credit at a single-digit interest rate.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, who disclosed the facility, said the initiative was part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen agricultural insurance and financing while leveraging institutions such as the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), the National Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) and the Bank of Agriculture.

Kyari said the NAIC had supported over 199,000 farmers in the preceding two years, with a total risk cover of N700 billion.

He added that the N250 billion facility was intended to boost agricultural productivity, enhance food security and empower farmers with modern equipment and inputs.

The planned recapitalisation is expected to further strengthen the BoA’s capacity to provide financing and support farmers as the administration pursues its agricultural production and food security objectives.