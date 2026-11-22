The Federal Government has partnered with US-based Valmont Industries, Inc. to establish an irrigation equipment manufacturing plant in Nigeria as part of efforts to domesticate mechanised irrigation technology and reduce reliance on imported systems.

The Federal Government has partnered with US-based Valmont Industries, Inc. to establish an irrigation equipment manufacturing plant in Nigeria as part of efforts to domesticate mechanised irrigation technology and reduce reliance on imported systems.

This was disclosed in an X post on Saturday by Muhammed Dahiru, Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT).

The proposed factory will be established in collaboration with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), with Valmont expected to support technology transfer, technical expertise and local manufacturing capabilities.

Nigeria to establish Valmont irrigation factory

Dahiru described the agreement as a major step towards Nigeria’s agricultural transformation, noting that the partnership would bring one of the world’s leading mechanised irrigation equipment manufacturers into the Federal Government’s Irrigate Nigeria Programme.

Valmont, through its Valley Irrigation brand, specialises in centre-pivot irrigation systems, which distribute water across farmland using rotating sprinkler equipment.

“Today, as Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), I signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Valmont Industries, Inc. the world’s largest manufacturer of pivot irrigation systems (Valley Irrigation). This agreement brings one of the most proven global players in mechanized irrigation into the Irrigate Nigeria Programme, the flagship irrigation initiative of this administration,” Dahiru said in the post.

According to Dahiru, Valley Irrigation accounts for more than 40% of centre-pivot systems operating worldwide, with over 250,000 pivots deployed across more than 120 countries and approximately 12 million hectares under irrigation.

The company also operates more than 146,000 connected irrigation devices globally, reflecting its experience in mechanised and technology-driven irrigation.

Valmont deal includes Adamawa irrigation pilot

Beyond the proposed manufacturing plant, the agreement provides for a 40,000-hectare pilot irrigation programme in Adamawa State.

The programme will be implemented in collaboration with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

PICTT will coordinate implementation, while NASENI will drive technology adoption and domestication. The arrangement is intended to support the transfer of manufacturing expertise and expand the use of mechanised irrigation in Nigeria.

Dahiru also disclosed that the committee was exploring a potential collaboration with the University of Nebraska and the Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute on sustainable irrigation practices and water resource management.

“We are also exploring collaboration with the University of Nebraska and the Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute on sustainable irrigation and water resource management,” the post read.

The partnership is expected to support the expansion of irrigation infrastructure, encourage year-round agricultural production and strengthen domestic capacity in the manufacturing of agricultural equipment.

However, the announcement did not disclose the proposed factory’s investment value, production capacity or expected completion date.

Nigeria’s irrigation gap remains significant

The proposed partnership comes as Nigeria continues to face challenges in expanding irrigation access and reducing farmers’ dependence on rainfall.

In September 2026, Nairametrics reported that only 5.8% of agricultural land had been irrigated under command-area development in Nigeria, leaving farmers exposed to excessive or inadequate rainfall.

The figure was disclosed by Vishwajit Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of Greenview Fertiliser Corporation, during the FirstBank Agric & Export Expo 2026 in Lagos.

The Federal Government has also pursued other programmes aimed at expanding irrigation infrastructure and improving water management.

In March 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government and the World Bank had inaugurated the $500 million Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) Project to modernise irrigation infrastructure, improve dam safety and strengthen water management.

The project is targeting 500,000 hectares of irrigated agriculture, building on previous interventions under the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project.

Earlier, in March 2025, Nairametrics reported that NASENI had launched the first phase of its Irrigate Nigeria Project in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. The initiative introduced a model in which participating farmers repay government support through portions of their harvests.

It was designed to support year-round farming, improve farmers’ incomes and strengthen food security through mechanised irrigation and farming inputs.

The proposed Valmont factory and Adamawa pilot add to these efforts, with the new partnership placing emphasis on local manufacturing and the transfer of irrigation technology.