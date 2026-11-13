Dangote eyes Ghana as cocoa-processing hub in proposed 500,000-tonne deal

Aliko Dangote is in talks with the Ghanaian government to establish the country as a cocoa-processing hub under a proposed deal involving 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa.

Aliko Dangote is in talks with the Ghanaian government to establish the country as a cocoa-processing hub under a proposed deal involving 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa.

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, disclosed this in an interview on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after presenting the country’s 2027 Budget to Parliament.

The proposed arrangement aligns with Ghana’s ambition to expand domestic cocoa processing, retain more value from its agricultural produce and reduce dependence on raw cocoa exports.

Dangote explores Ghana cocoa-processing deal

Dr Forson said Dangote had expressed interest in using Ghana as a hub for local cocoa processing, with discussions ongoing over a proposed contract involving 500,000 metric tonnes.

According to the minister, the arrangement could support Ghana’s efforts to increase domestic processing and strengthen its agricultural value chain.

“Dangote has reached out to use Ghana as a hub to process cocoa locally,” Dr Forson said.

He added that the terms of the proposed agreement were still under review, although Dangote’s representatives wanted to formalise the arrangement.

“We are going through the terms, and they want to sign a contract,” he said.

The minister did not indicate that an agreement had been signed, meaning the proposal remains subject to ongoing discussions.

The talks come as Ghana targets processing 50% of its locally produced cocoa by 2028 and 100% by 2030.

Ghana targets full cocoa processing by 2030

Dr Forson said Ghana must move beyond exporting raw cocoa beans by encouraging companies to establish processing facilities locally. This, he explained, would allow the country to capture more value from its agricultural produce.

He cited a recent visit to Bangkok for the World Bank and IMF annual meetings, where he observed various cocoa products, reinforcing the need for greater local value addition.

“We are not saying don’t come and buy our cocoa beans, but if you are a company out there, come and buy our cocoa beans, but add value here in Ghana,” he said.

To support this objective, the minister disclosed that a new Cocoa Board Act before Parliament contains a mandatory local-processing requirement. A legislative instrument will establish the timetable for increasing domestic processing from 50% to 100% by 2030.

The initiative also forms part of a broader agricultural modernisation drive aimed at reducing Ghana’s dependence on food imports.

Dr Forson said Ghana spends approximately $3.5 billion annually importing food products, including palm oil, sugar, rice and poultry, despite having the resources to expand domestic production.

“All we need to do is modernise agriculture,” he said.

He identified opportunities to increase maize and soybean production for poultry feed and expand vegetable farming.

Dangote expands agricultural investments across Africa

The proposed Ghana cocoa-processing deal follows Dangote’s investments in agricultural production, food processing and fertiliser manufacturing across Africa.

In June 2015, Nairametrics reported that Dangote planned to invest $250 million in rice and sugarcane production around the Hadejia River Basin in Jigawa State.

In March 2018, Dangote inaugurated a multi-billion-naira rice mill in Jigawa with a processing capacity of 16 metric tonnes of paddy rice per hour.

His investments have also expanded beyond Nigeria. In August 2025, Dangote signed a $2.5 billion agreement with the Ethiopian government to establish a fertiliser plant, with Dangote Group expected to hold a 60% stake and Ethiopian Investment Holdings the remaining 40%.

In May 2026, Dangote increased the planned investment to more than $4 billion, with the expanded project featuring a gas pipeline, power plant and NPK blending plant.

The proposed Ghana arrangement would extend Dangote’s agricultural investments into cocoa processing, with negotiations ongoing over the 500,000-tonne deal.