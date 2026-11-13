Jensen Huang scandal: Alice Huang-founded firm obtained restricted Nvidia chips in China

A Chinese company founded by Alice Huang obtained servers containing US export-restricted Nvidia chips that were installed at a data centre in Shanghai, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News.

A Chinese company founded by Alice Huang obtained servers containing US export-restricted Nvidia chips that were installed at a data centre in Shanghai, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The equipment formed part of a batch of 193 servers that a unit of Shanghai Longteng Intelligent Computing pledged as collateral for financing in January 2025.

The company valued the servers at 485 million yuan ($73 million), Bloomberg reported

The findings come a day after Nvidia announced that co-founder Jensen Huang had resigned as chief executive. Corporate records show Alice Huang gave up her shares in Shanghai Longteng in 2017. The financing filings did not disclose how the company acquired the equipment or whether she was personally involved.

Shanghai filings reveal restricted Nvidia chips

The collateral included 22 Dell Technologies servers fitted with Nvidia’s H800 chips, which Washington restricted from sale to China in 2023.

A person familiar with the transaction told Bloomberg that Dell originally sold the servers to Aperia Cloud Services, a Singapore-based company that was an official Nvidia cloud partner.

The filings also listed 52 servers made by Super Micro Computer and fitted with Nvidia’s H100 or H200 chips. Both models are subject to US licensing requirements for export to China. The remaining 119 servers were made by Gigabyte Technology, although the records did not identify the chips they contained.

Megaspeed, a separate company founded by Alice Huang, used a rendering of the Shanghai facility in a 2024 investor presentation. The company is under US investigation over suspected chip diversion to China and has denied the allegations.

Dell and Super Micro Respond

Dell told Bloomberg that it stopped sales and support to Aperia in February 2025 over concerns about unauthorised diversion. Aperia has denied wrongdoing.

Super Micro said it sold the identified servers in compliance with US export rules and had no affiliation with the Shanghai facility. Nvidia declined to comment. Bloomberg said it was unable to reach Alice Huang for comment.

Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Investigation

Nvidia’s board opened an independent investigation into Jensen Huang after reports that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang had ties to Chinese intelligence. The board appointed a committee of independent directors, assisted by external counsel, to oversee the inquiry. It said at the time that it had no reason to believe US national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised.

Jensen Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair in a message to employees without identifying the person involved. As reports emerged that directors were weighing his future, Nvidia shares fell 6.53% to $162.38 in overnight trading. The shares had closed the regular US trading session at $173.73, up 2.92%.

On November 12, Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation as president and chief executive, ending his 33-year tenure at the company he co-founded in 1993. He also stepped down from the board. Nvidia appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and named Harvey C. Jones as its first board chairman.