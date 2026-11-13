Microsoft global outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, Copilot services

Microsoft has suffered a widespread global outage that disrupted access to Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services, affecting businesses, government institutions and schools across several countries.

Microsoft has suffered a widespread global outage that disrupted access to Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services, affecting businesses, government institutions and schools across several countries.

The disruption began around midday on Thursday, November 12, in the United States and extended into Friday, leaving users unable to access email accounts, send and receive messages and use other cloud-based workplace services.

Microsoft said it was working to restore the affected infrastructure after identifying problems with server availability and an overwhelmed process on the affected servers.

Microsoft outage affects businesses and government institutions

The disruption affected several Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and SharePoint.

Services that rely on Exchange Online, Microsoft’s email platform, were particularly affected, although some features that do not depend on it remained functional.

The scale of the disruption was reflected in reports recorded by Downdetector, which monitors service interruptions.

The platform recorded more than 130,000 reports of problems with Outlook at the peak of the outage in the United States, although the figure represents user reports rather than a confirmed count of affected customers.

The outage was reported across multiple countries, affecting businesses, government agencies and educational institutions.

In Australia, some businesses were unable to print invoices, while some schools could not hold online classes. Court livestreams were also affected, and schools asked parents to report student absences by phone.

The impact extended to other industries. According to Reuters, email support services used by Indian airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air were affected, while some financial firms in Taiwan experienced disruptions to fund management activities.

The outage also affected Microsoft connectors used by OpenAI and Anthropic, disrupting their integration with Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft struggles to restore affected servers

Microsoft initially attributed the disruption to elevated infrastructure loads across multiple regions. It later clarified that the increased load was not caused by a general rise in traffic but by a large number of servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable, shifting demand onto the remaining infrastructure.

Further investigation found that a core process on the affected servers was becoming overwhelmed, causing the servers to stop responding and contributing to capacity loss.

The company attempted to reduce the impact by pausing deployments, moving traffic away from affected infrastructure and restarting servers.

However, some servers became unresponsive again after traffic was redirected to them, complicating the recovery process.

Microsoft later reported that some affected servers had been returned to service and remained stable, while traffic was being redirected through alternative pathways where possible.

However, the company said these measures had not delivered sustained recovery and that it was considering additional actions to improve infrastructure stability.

Microsoft said it was not aware of any malicious activity causing the disruption, while Australian Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Tony Burke said the company did not believe it was dealing with a cyberattack.

Previous outages expose businesses’ reliance on cloud services

The latest disruption is not the first time outages affecting major technology infrastructure providers have interrupted business operations globally.

In July 2024, Nairametrics reported that Microsoft was investigating a global technical glitch affecting Office applications and cloud services, including Outlook, Word and Excel. Users experienced connectivity problems and degraded performance across several Microsoft 365 services.

In October 2025, Nairametrics reported that an outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing arm, disrupted major online platforms, including Snapchat and Canva. The incident affected multiple services in AWS’s US East Coast region, highlighting how disruptions at a major cloud provider can spread to businesses and applications that depend on its infrastructure.

In November 2025, Nairametrics reported that a major Cloudflare outage disrupted millions of websites globally, including Nigerian websites and digital services. The incident exposed the extent to which businesses and online platforms depend on a relatively small number of internet infrastructure providers.