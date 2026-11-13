Can manufacturers keep passing costs to consumers?

When a bag of cement or a tin of milk costs more, the buyer has a choice: pay the new price, buy less or switch to something cheaper. The manufacturer has a choice too: raise the price and risk losing sales, or absorb the higher cost and keep less from each sale. In 2025, higher […]

When a bag of cement or a tin of milk costs more, the buyer has a choice: pay the new price, buy less or switch to something cheaper.

The manufacturer has a choice too: raise the price and risk losing sales, or absorb the higher cost and keep less from each sale.

In 2025, higher prices helped some Nigerian manufacturers cope with rising costs. In 2026, several kept more from each sale because the goods they sold cost them less.

That shift matters: a company can make more on each sale without charging shoppers more.

The accounts of Dangote Cement, BUA Foods, HBM Nigeria and International Breweries show what changed.

In the first nine months of 2025, their combined sales rose about 31% while the cost of what they sold rose 15%.

BUA Foods said pricing helped drive its growth, while International Breweries benefited from both higher prices and selling more.

In the same period of 2026, the four companies grew sales by about 9%, while the cost of what they sold fell about 6%.

The broader sample of 10 listed manufacturers showed the same pattern in 2026: sales rose 10.7%, while the cost of what they sold fell 1.6%.

That left them with N53 out of every N100 of sales after those costs, up from N48 a year earlier.

BUA Foods makes the point clear: it eased prices on some products and took in less from sales yet kept more from each naira because its costs fell faster.

Some manufacturers still had room to charge more, as cement showed. But the 2026 results give investors less reason to assume that the next rise in costs will simply land on the shopper’s bill.

The case of the cement manufacturers

A 50kg bag of cement that cost about N10,000 in Lagos and Ogun in September 2025 sold for N12,000 to N15,000 between July and September 2026.

For someone buying 100 bags, that meant finding an extra N200,000 to N500,000. Yet Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and HBM Nigeria all reported selling more in the first nine months of 2026 than a year earlier.

Dangote’s Nigerian business shows what changed. In the first nine months of 2025, it took in about 42% more per tonne while selling roughly the same amount as a year earlier.

In the same period of 2026, it took in about 15% more per tonne and sold 6.4% more. So, selling more played a bigger part in Dangote’s growth this year. BUA and HBM also said higher volumes helped lift their sales.

That suggests the market could bear higher prices this year. But the price at the dealer’s shop doesn’t tell us how much of the increase reached the factory or how much covered the cost of making and delivering the cement.

The next test is whether someone who needed 100 bags this year will still buy all 100 if the price rises again.

Palm oil buyers had more choice in 2026

Higher palm oil prices helped Presco and Okomu grow sales in 2025 without a drop in the amount they sold.

That suggests they had room to charge more, though it’s hard to say how much of the increase covered higher costs.

In 2026, cheaper imported oil gave buyers an alternative and made it harder for local producers to raise prices.

Okomu shows what happens when costs rise faster than sales. It brought in more money in 2026 but kept only N54 out of every N100 of sales after direct costs, down from N64 a year earlier.

Presco held up better: it said edible oil prices were falling, but the parent company cut the cost of what it sold.

At Zichis, palm oil revenue more than doubled, yet its palm maintenance bill grew faster. Its accounts don’t show whether it charged more or sold more oil.

Brewers raised prices, but can they keep buyers coming back?

In 2025, Nigerian Breweries raised prices to offset inflation. Its parent, Heineken, said revenue in Nigeria grew even though it sold less beer.

International Breweries had a better combination: improved prices and higher volumes helped lift sales. Brewers could get customers to pay more, but the two companies show that buyers didn’t always keep buying as much.

In 2026, all three brewers announced price increases on selected products. Market checks put a crate of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout at N14,500 to N15,200, up from about N13,590 in 2025. Guinness brought in more from sales, but its cost of sales rose just as fast.

The higher takings helped it hold on to what it kept from each sale. At Nigerian Breweries and International Breweries, lower cost of sales also helped them keep more from each naira of sales.

The brewers could still raise prices in 2026. Whether they can keep doing it is another matter. Heineken reported selling less in Nigeria in the third quarter as demand remained under pressure. The next price increase may bring in more per bottle. The question is how many bottles customers will still buy.

Food and household goods makers leaned more on lower costs

Higher prices helped BUA Foods, Nestlé Nigeria and Unilever Nigeria grow sales in 2025. A year later, BUA Foods shows how much the story had changed.

It eased prices on some products, took in less from sales, and still kept more after production costs because those costs fell faster.

Dangote Sugar followed a similar pattern: it had raised prices to offset higher input costs in 2025, but in the first nine months of 2026 it made more from a smaller sales bill because the cost of what it sold fell faster.

NASCON made more after production costs even though sales were roughly flat. Unilever and Nestlé brought in more from sales and kept a bigger share after production costs, but their results don’t tell us how much came from higher prices or how much came from selling more.

The lesson is that better margins in 2026 are a weaker sign that shoppers paid more. BUA Foods, Dangote Sugar and NASCON show how much a lower cost bill can do. The harder test comes if those costs rise again.

Can manufacturers keep passing costs to consumers?

Only where buyers are willing and able to keep buying. Cement makers had the clearest room in 2026: buyers paid more, and the big producers still sold more.

Brewers could raise prices, but weaker beer volumes at Nigerian Breweries show the risk of asking customers to pay more again.

Palm oil producers faced cheaper imports, while several food makers improved margins mainly by cutting costs.

Across the manufacturers reviewed, another round of price increases is too uncertain to build into a 2027 profit forecast.

The more durable route to higher earnings per share is to sell more while keeping costs under control. The better case for a higher valuation is a manufacturer that can show customers are still buying, costs are under control, and more of the money from sales is reaching shareholders as profit.