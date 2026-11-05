Shell Nigeria Gas expands network to deliver reliable gas to manufacturers

Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) Managing Director Ralph Gbobo said the company would continue to prioritise the provision of safe and reliable gas to industrial customers as it expands its distribution network to support manufacturers.

Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) Managing Director Ralph Gbobo said the company would continue to prioritise the provision of safe and reliable gas to industrial customers as it expands its distribution network to support manufacturers.

He said the energy firm is supporting businesses with cleaner and more competitive energy solutions through sustained investment in gas infrastructure, including the expansion of its distribution networks in Rivers State.

Gbobo disclosed this in his goodwill message at the 2026 Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) conference, exhibition and 42nd annual general meeting.

The conference, themed “Manufacturing for National Development: Integrating Education, Skills, Investment and Tax Incentives in Nigeria,” focused on key factors needed to strengthen the country’s manufacturing sector.

Energy Security Key to Manufacturing Growth

Gbobo, who was represented by SNG’s Head Corporate Relations, Chidiebere Okocha, said energy security is fundamental to industrial growth and rests on three key pillars: availability, accessibility and affordability.

He noted that natural gas has an important role to play in supporting manufacturing and power generation, strengthening productive capacity and enabling a lower-carbon energy future.

“Energy security is fundamental to industrial growth and rests on three key pillars: availability, accessibility and affordability.

“Natural gas has an important role to play in delivering these, supporting manufacturing and power generation, strengthening productive capacity and enabling a lower-carbon energy future.

“But energy alone is not enough. Government, industry, educational institutions, investors and regulators must work together to develop skills, attract investment, strengthen the enabling environment and create the conditions for Nigerian manufacturers to thrive.”

He stressed that collaboration among government, businesses, educational institutions, investors and regulators would be necessary to develop relevant skills, attract investment and create an environment where manufacturers can grow.

Gas Network Expansion Targets Manufacturers

Gbobo said Shell Nigeria Gas would continue working with MAN and other stakeholders to expand the productive use of natural gas and support a more competitive and sustainable industrial economy.

He noted that the company has a significant commercial presence in Rivers State and would continue to contribute to the region’s industrial development.

“Rivers State has an important role to play in this journey. By bringing together education, skills, investment, incentives and reliable energy, we can translate the State’s industrial potential into stronger businesses, quality jobs and sustainable economic growth,” he said.

He also congratulated MAN’s Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch on its conference and 42nd annual general meeting.

He said Shell Nigeria Gas values its partnership with the manufacturing community and looks forward to continuing to support Nigeria’s industrial growth.

Gbobo wished participants fruitful deliberations and a successful conference and exhibition.

What you should know

Shell Plc recently signed an agreement to sell its entire interest in Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) Group, which operates a domestic gas distribution business in Nigeria, to Nigerian energy company Vaaris Energy.

The company said the transaction remains subject to regulatory conditions and approvals, while the financial terms were not disclosed.

The sale covers Shell Nigeria Gas Holding B.V., established in 2019, which holds all but one of the shares in SNG Limited.

The transaction is part of Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan’s strategy to simplify the company’s portfolio and prioritise investments expected to deliver stronger returns, particularly in oil and gas.

Commenting on the agreement, Shell’s Country Chair in Nigeria, Elohor Aiboni, said SNG had served industrial and commercial customers in the country for more than 25 years, supported by the commitment and expertise of its workforce.

“We believe this agreement provides a much stronger platform for the business’ next chapter under new ownership. Shell continues to focus on strategic Deepwater and Integrated Gas positions in Nigeria,” she said.

Shell said SNG Group would continue operating as usual and serving its customers until the transaction is completed.