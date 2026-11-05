FG blames gas shortages, low water inflows for Nigeria’s power blackouts

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), has attributed the recent decline in power generation, which has triggered blackouts across the country, to gas supply constraints affecting thermal power plants and reduced output from hydroelectric power stations.

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), has attributed the recent decline in power generation, which has triggered blackouts across the country, to gas supply constraints affecting thermal power plants and reduced output from hydroelectric power stations.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the NISO on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The agency said limited gas availability has constrained affected thermal generating stations from operating at their available levels.

What they are saying

NISO also noted that the reduced water inflows into reservoirs have impacted the generation capacity of hydroelectric power stations.

The statement partly reads, ”The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) wishes to inform the public that the current decline in electricity generation on the national grid is primarily attributed to constraints in gas supply to thermal power generating stations and reduced output from hydroelectric power stations.

”The limited availability of gas has constrained the capacity of affected thermal generating stations to operate at their available levels, while reduced water inflows into reservoirs have impacted the generation capacity of hydroelectric power stations.”

The decline in available power generation has reduced the volume of electricity allocated to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for onward supply to consumers, resulting in shorter hours of electricity supply and increased load shedding across their networks.

The impact varies across the country, depending on the level of available generation and the corresponding allocations to individual DisCos.

‘‘Consequently, the reduction in available generation has affected the quantum of electricity allocated to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for onward supply to consumers thereby resulted in reduced hours of electricity supply and increased load shedding across distribution networks, with the level of impact varying according to available generation and the corresponding allocations to individual DisCos,’‘ it added.

More details

NISO pointed out that it recognises the effect of the ongoing power generation shortfall on consumers across the country and has acknowledged the concerns raised by the public and other stakeholders.

NISO said it is working to diversify the national grid’s energy mix to strengthen security of electricity supply.

It added that it remains committed to maintaining grid stability, optimising available power generation and ensuring the secure, reliable and efficient operation of the national grid despite prevailing operational constraints.

‘’While we are actively working on the diversification of our energy mix for the national grid to ensure security of supply, NISO remains committed to maintaining grid stability, optimizing the dispatch of available generation, and ensuring the secure, reliable and efficient operation of the national grid within prevailing operational constraints,’’ it said.

More to follow…