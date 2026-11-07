Champion Breweries to manufacture, distribute Bature beers nationwide with acquisition option

Champion Breweries Plc is set to manufacture and distribute Bature Brewery’s craft beers across Nigeria under a new partnership that gives it an option to acquire three of the brewery’s brands.

Champion Breweries Plc is set to manufacture and distribute Bature Brewery’s craft beers across Nigeria under a new partnership that gives it an option to acquire three of the brewery’s brands.

This was disclosed in a statement seen by Nairametrics on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The agreement with Thistlerock Enterprises Limited, the owner of Bature Brewery, covers Lagos Lager, Black Gold Stout and Harmattan Haze.

Champion will produce the beers at its brewery in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and distribute them through its nationwide network.

Champion takes Bature Beers nationwide

Under the agreement, Champion Breweries will handle the brewing, packaging and distribution of the three brands, while Bature will license them to the listed brewer for manufacturing and sales across Nigeria.

However, Bature, one of Nigeria’s pioneering independent craft breweries, will retain ownership of the brands and control product development, brand strategy and consumer engagement. It will also continue to serve its hospitality customers directly in Lagos.

“Champion Breweries Plc (NGX: CHAMPION) has entered into an agreement with Thistlerock Enterprises Limited, owner of Bature Brewery, to manufacture and distribute Bature’s craft beers across Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

The agreement also gives Champion an option to acquire the three brands outright, including their trademarks, recipes and goodwill, once their combined annual sales reach 40,000 hectolitres, equivalent to 4 million litres.

The acquisition would be based on a pre-agreed, performance-linked valuation and would require the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals. The current agreement therefore does not amount to an outright acquisition of Bature Brewery or its brands.

Champion Breweries Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Malolan Sampath, said the partnership would allow the company to use its manufacturing capacity and distribution network to expand the reach of established Nigerian beverage brands.

Bature Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Conroy, said the arrangement would help the brewery reach consumers beyond its existing Lagos market while retaining control of the brands’ creative direction.

Bature Beer rollout starts in December

The distribution of the three beers will begin in phases, with Lagos Lager expected to launch at the Calabar Festival in December 2026.

Harmattan Haze is scheduled to follow in the first quarter of 2027, while Black Gold Stout is expected to enter the market later in the year.

Lagos Lager will be the first of the three brands to enter the nationwide distribution arrangement.

Harmattan Haze is expected to follow in the first quarter of 2027.

Black Gold Stout is scheduled to enter the market later in 2027.

The phased rollout will give Champion access to Bature’s existing craft beer portfolio while using its production capacity and distribution infrastructure to reach consumers in other parts of the country.

Champion builds on recent beverage acquisitions

Champion Breweries has been expanding its beverage portfolio through acquisitions as part of efforts to diversify beyond its traditional beer and malt business.

In February 2026, the company completed the acquisition of the Bullet global brand portfolio from Sun Mark, securing its trademarks, formulations and commercial rights.

The acquisition gave Champion access to a portfolio distributed across 14 African markets, including Nigeria.

It also strengthened the company’s presence in the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage and energy drink segments.

Champion Breweries reported revenue of N29.80 billion for the financial year ended December 2025, representing a 43% increase from the previous year.

Its profit before tax rose by 108% to N2.65 billion, while profit after tax increased by 119% to N1.79 billion.

However, its more recent financial performance showed a decline in profitability. Champion recorded a pre-tax profit of N917.52 million for the nine months ended September 2026, representing a 70.77% decline from N3.14 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

This was despite a 139.85% increase in revenue and a 47.50% rise in operating profit to N6.33 billion, according to its unaudited third-quarter financial results filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Nigeria’s Brewers face growing competition

The partnership comes amid competition in Nigeria’s beverage market, where established brewers are expanding their portfolios and investing in distribution to attract consumers.

Nigerians spent approximately N1.41 trillion on beer, malt and spirits in the first half of 2026, based on the financial results of Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries and Guinness Nigeria. The three companies account for roughly 90% of Nigeria’s formal brewing industry.

Younger Nigerians are increasingly exploring spirits, wine, ready-to-drink beverages and non-alcoholic alternatives.

Craft beer continues to gain traction in urban centres, creating opportunities for smaller specialist breweries to reach more consumers.

Nigeria’s three listed breweries spent more than N220 billion on advertising and distribution in the first half of 2026 as they competed for shelf space and consumer attention.

The scale of spending on advertising and distribution highlights the importance of market reach in the competition among beverage producers.