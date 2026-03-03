Champion Breweries Plc has released its audited financial statement for the period December 31, 2925, reporting a 108% surge in profit before tax (PBT) to N2.65 billion in 2025, up from NGN 1.27 billion in 2024.

Similarly, profit after tax also saw a significant increase of 119%, reaching N1.79 billion, up from N816.99 million in 2024.

The strong bottom-line performance can be attributed to the stronger growth in revenue compared to the cost of sales.

As a result of the strong performance, the Board has proposed a dividend of 7 kobo per share, compared to the 6 kobo per share declared in the previous year.

The dividend, if approved, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on 29th April 2026

Key Financial Highlights for FY 2025:

Revenue: N29.80 billion (43% YoY growth)

Profit Before Tax: N2.65 billion (108% YoY growth)

Profit After Tax: N1.79 billion (119% YoY growth)

Operating Profit: N4.83 billion (107% YoY growth)

Earnings Per Share: 20 kobo (up from 9.1 kobo in 2024)

Total Assets: N82.34 billion (up from N21.35 billion in 2024)

Total Liabilities: N69.26 billion (up from N9.29 billion in 2024)

Driving the numbers

The brewer’s strong bottom-line performance appears to be driven by faster growth in revenue compared to cost of sales due to expansion and strong sales in Nigeria.

While revenue grew by 43% YoY, reaching N29.8 billion, the cost of sales grew by 18%. This contributed to the over 76% YoY growth in gross profit and expansion of margin to 52% in 2025, compared to 42% in 2024

Also, operating profit more than doubled, to N4.83 billion in 2025 compared to N2.3 billion in 2024. This improvement was largely due to efficiency gains and cost management in production and operations.

The company made a strategic acquisition of the Bullet brand assets, making a 10% deposit in August 2025 and completing the payment in February 2026.

This acquisition is expected to expand the company’s presence in the alcoholic and energy beverage market, adding to its revenue streams in the coming years.

Balance sheet analysis

Total assets rose to N82.34 billion, compared to N21.35 billion in 2024. This was largely driven by the increase in cash and cash equivalent and investment in property, plant, and equipment.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents skyrocketed to N47.35 billion, compared to N4.31 billion in 2024, while PPE increased to N19.5 billion in 2025 from N13.8 billion in 2024

On the liabilities side, total liabilities increased significantly to N69.26 billion (up from N9.29 billion in 2024), largely driven by N61.27 billion debt profile.

Stock performance and market sentiment:

Champion Breweries’ stock price experienced a 5.6% dip on Monday, March 2, 2026, closing at N17.00 per share.