Cloudflare, a major web infrastructure company, is currently experiencing issues affecting multiple regions worldwide, including Nigeria.

The disruptions have caused widespread 500 errors, affecting websites, dashboards, and APIs.

The company confirmed it is investigating the network issue while maintenance continues.

“Cloudflare is aware of and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing.

“We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly. Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary,” the company stated.

Impact on Nigerian websites

According to findings by Nairametrics, several Nigerian websites on Cloudflare’s network experienced downtime or slow loading.

This affected the ability of Nigerians to access news updates, financial services, and online shopping portals during the outage.

Major digital services affected include:

X (formerly Twitter): Users reported the platform was largely inaccessible, with posts failing to load on mobile and web versions.

ChatGPT and other AI-driven platforms experienced access issues.

Nigerian websites, including news media outlets and e-commerce platforms, reported slow loading times and downtime due to the Cloudflare network disruption.

Similar to previous outages involving other global cloud providers, the incident underscores how dependent websites and services are on large-scale content delivery networks like Cloudflare.

What you should know

Cloudflare is one of the world’s largest providers of internet security and performance services, helping websites manage traffic, prevent attacks, and ensure visitors are real humans rather than bots. Around 20 percent of all websites globally use Cloudflare’s services in some form.

Cloudflare has stumbled through a series of outages that exposed how deeply some of its products depend on fragile external and internal systems. This outage follows major disruptions at other cloud service providers.

Last month, Amazon Web Services experienced an outage that affected more than 1,000 sites and platforms, from banking apps to gaming services.

About a week later, on October 29, 2025, Microsoft Azure went down globally for many users. The outage lasted several hours, and full recovery only came after it deployed its “last known good” configuration. Meanwhile, Microsoft has promised to strengthen its validation and rollback controls to prevent similar mistakes in the future