Microsoft Corp. has announced that it is investigating outages affecting several of its Office applications and cloud services globally.

This disruption has caused significant issues for users trying to connect to essential Microsoft 365 services key applications like Outlook, Word, and Excel are experiencing connectivity issues.

In a statement released on their Azure cloud services monitoring site, Microsoft acknowledged the widespread connectivity issues affecting users globally. The company stated on its X page saying

‘’We’re currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features.’’

These outages have impacted multiple Microsoft 365 services, including widely used applications like Outlook, Word, and Excel. Users reported either being unable to access these apps or experiencing severely degraded performance and connection issues.

There are no reports of this affecting Nigerian users yet as Microsoft 365 services are still working fine in the country as of the time of filing this report

What you should know

This incident follows a series of recent technical challenges for Microsoft. Earlier this month, glitches emerged in the US, attributed to failures in Microsoft services, including Azure and Microsoft 365.

Businesses around the world faced significant disruptions due to a series of technical glitches in Microsoft’s systems. Critical sectors like airlines and banks, along with numerous other businesses reliant on Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, have reported operational challenges, particularly in the US and Asia. Employees globally are unable to work as their Windows systems fail to power up, with many sharing images of blue screens and error messages on social media.

In Asia, Japanese users began experiencing glitches with Microsoft 365 in the afternoon. Airlines at airports in Mumbai, Narita, Singapore, and Hong Kong resorted to manually checking in passengers. Prominent companies such as McDonald’s Corp., United Airlines Holdings Inc., and the LSE Group have disclosed issues affecting their customer service communications. KLM has suspended most flights due to the global computer outage, highlighting the widespread impact across various industries.

The latest failures came shortly after Microsoft announced it had resolved an Azure cloud services outage. The company’s status pages had earlier indicated that Azure and Microsoft 365 experienced problems for several hours.

Reports suggest some of these issues may stem from a flawed software update by CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., with companies like Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd. acknowledging system issues related to the CrowdStrike outage.