Dangote Group and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sierra Leone's Gento Group to advance plans for a proposed deep-sea port at Banana Island in Sierra Leone.

Dangote Group and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sierra Leone’s Gento Group to advance plans for a proposed deep-sea port at Banana Island in Sierra Leone.

This was reported by several Sierra Leonean media organisations following the signing of the agreement on November 17, 2026, during the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit in Lungi.

The proposed development includes a 22-metre-deep seaport, a logistics hub at Kent and railway infrastructure linking the country’s mineral-producing regions to international markets.

The agreement brings the three parties together to advance discussions around the project’s development.

Dangote, Afreximbank join Gento port plan

The MoU brings together Dangote Group, Afreximbank and Gento Group around the proposed port development, which is intended to strengthen Sierra Leone’s maritime infrastructure and improve its access to international shipping routes.

The project is being driven by Gento Group and is designed to connect the country’s mineral-producing areas with international markets through an integrated maritime and logistics network.

The proposed port’s 22-metre depth is expected to allow it to accommodate larger vessels than Sierra Leone’s existing port infrastructure.

The wider development includes a logistics hub at Kent, railway connections from mining regions to the proposed port and a railway bridge linking Kent to Banana Island.

The railway infrastructure is intended to facilitate the movement of minerals and other cargo from production areas to the seaport for onward shipment to international markets.

The development is expected to expand Sierra Leone’s capacity to participate in international maritime trade and connect West African markets to major shipping routes.

However, the MoU does not confirm that construction financing has been secured or that work is ready to commence. The project’s progress will depend on subsequent financing agreements, the responsibilities assigned to the partners and the development of the supporting infrastructure.

Gento secured port concession in 2024

The proposed port development predates the latest agreement, with Gento Group having secured a concession from the Sierra Leonean government in 2024.

Sierra Leone’s Parliament ratified the concession agreement on July 11, 2024, covering the design, financing, construction and operation of a seaport within the Dublin and Tokeh communities of Banana Island, alongside a logistics hub at Kent.

The agreement gives Gento Group responsibility for developing the proposed facilities, including the port and Kent harbour terminal.

As part of preparations, Gento Group contracted Maritime and Transport Business Solutions (MTBS), an international maritime consultancy, to conduct a feasibility study between May and October 2024.

The assessment covered market opportunities, traffic forecasting, financial analysis, risk assessment and an implementation plan for the proposed port development.

The project sponsor has more recently put the estimated cost of the proposed port at approximately $2.7 billion, while the accompanying railway infrastructure is estimated at $3.2 billion.

The combined port and railway development is therefore estimated at about $5.9 billion. However, the financing arrangements and individual contributions of the parties to the new MoU have not been disclosed.

The latest agreement marks another step in Gento Group’s efforts to attract partners for the long-planned development, with Dangote Group and Afreximbank now involved in discussions around its delivery.

Dangote pursues separate Nigeria port project

Dangote Group has also been pursuing plans to develop a major deep-sea port in Nigeria, with its proposed Olokola project in Ogun State forming part of the industrial group’s expansion into maritime infrastructure.

Nairametrics reported in March 2025 that Aliko Dangote announced plans to develop what could become Nigeria’s largest port at the Olokola Free Trade Zone in Ogun State during a meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In July 2025, the billionaire disclosed that his group had submitted paperwork to commence construction of the proposed facility, which is expected to support exports from its industrial operations, including fertiliser, petrochemicals and eventually liquefied natural gas (LNG).

More recently, Nairametrics reported in May 2026 that Dangote Industries had commenced preliminary processes for the development of a 10,000-hectare deep-sea port at the Olokola Free Trade Zone, extending towards Ondo State.

The proposed facility is expected to serve as a logistics gateway for exports and imports, support industrial operations and strengthen Nigeria’s regional trade connections.