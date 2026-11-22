The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that Camosunate, an antimalarial drug, has been banned in Nigeria.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that Camosunate, an antimalarial drug, has been banned in Nigeria.

The agency disclosed this in a press release dated November 21, 2026, signed by its Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye.

NAFDAC clarified that it has never banned Camosunate or medicines containing the artesunate-amodiaquine combination, while acknowledging that some symptoms highlighted in the viral claims may be associated with known side effects of the drug.

NAFDAC explained that Camosunate contains artesunate and amodiaquine, two active ingredients used in the treatment of malaria. It reiterated that there is no ban on the drug or other medicines containing the same combination in Nigeria.

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is refuting claims circulating on social media that Camosunate, an antimalarial medicine containing artesunate and amodiaquine, has been banned in Nigeria. The Agency clarifies that it has never banned Camosunate or medicines containing the artesunate-amodiaquine combination,” the statement read in part.

The agency noted that some symptoms mentioned in the circulating claims, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, drowsiness and loss of appetite, are among the known side effects associated with Camosunate.

However, NAFDAC stressed that suspected adverse drug reactions should be reported for proper assessment rather than treated as confirmation that the medicine has been banned or is unsafe for use.

The agency encouraged members of the public and healthcare professionals to report suspected adverse reactions through the NAFDAC Med Safety App, available on Android and iOS devices, or by visiting the nearest NAFDAC office.

It also urged Nigerians to stop circulating the claim that Camosunate has been banned, describing the information as false. Those who had already shared it were encouraged to circulate the agency’s clarification through the same channels to counter the misinformation.

Camosunate ban claim sparks Edo dispute

The controversy followed a reported declaration by the Chairman of the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee, Osaro Iyamu, that Camosunate was a banned medicinal product in Nigeria.

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) subsequently gave Iyamu 24 hours to provide verifiable evidence from NAFDAC supporting the claim or face possible legal action.

In a statement, the association’s National Chairman, Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, said its verification of NAFDAC’s Greenbook showed that Camosunate Children Powder, registration number 04-7908, manufactured by Front Pharmaceuticals PLC and marketed by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, remained an active registered medicine.

ACPN said the product was registered on November 26, 2025, with its registration valid until November 25, 2030.

The association demanded a public retraction and apology if Iyamu failed to substantiate the alleged ban.

It also questioned a reported enforcement operation at ALSO CARE Pharmacy in Benin City, arguing that pharmaceutical inspections and enforcement should be conducted by legally authorised institutions, particularly NAFDAC and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

NAFDAC’s subsequent clarification that it had never banned Camosunate or medicines containing the artesunate-amodiaquine combination addresses the drug’s regulatory status. However, the agency did not specifically reference the Edo committee’s declaration.

NAFDAC highlights medicine verification measures

The clarification comes amid Nigeria’s continued struggle with counterfeit, expired, unregistered and substandard medicines, with several enforcement operations highlighting the scale of the problem.

On November 21, 2026, Nairametrics reported that NAFDAC destroyed fake, banned, expired, substandard and other violative products worth an estimated N100 billion at Ogwama Dumpsite, Ogere Remo, Ogun State.

The products included banned and unregistered medicines, expired Codeine cough syrups, Analgin injections, counterfeit cosmetics and unwholesome food products.

In September 2025, the agency also intercepted 277 cartons of counterfeit and unregistered Malamal Forte malaria drugs valued at more than N1.2 billion in a warehouse in the Ilasa-Oshodi area of Lagos.

NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has previously linked the wider counterfeit medicine problem to longstanding weaknesses in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical regulatory system.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, she said the removal of responsibility for regulating patent medicine dealers from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), and its eventual return, contributed to the emergence of open drug markets populated by people without adequate knowledge of medicines.

Adeyeye acknowledged that addressing the problem would take time, noting that Nigeria had not consistently applied international standards in drug registration in the past. She said NAFDAC now uses the Common Technical Document as a template for registering medicines.

Meanwhile, NAFDAC’s Greenbook, launched in December 2023, provides a database through which consumers and healthcare professionals can check the registration status of pharmaceutical products.