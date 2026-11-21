The Nigerian equities market closed lower in four of five sessions last week as selling pressure in major heavy weight stocks including Dangote Cement (-10%), Aradel Holdings (-10%), Zenith Bank (-4.7%) and GTCO (-4.4%) dragged benchmark All Share Index and market capitalization down by 1.83%.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) tumbled 4,608.42 basis points to close at 247,660.74 points on Friday, November 20, from 252,269.16 points the previous week while the market capitalisation fell by N2.99 trillion to N160.804 trillion, from N163.796 trillion.

Consequently, the market’s year-to-date (YtD) return moderated to +59.15% from +62.11% a week earlier, while the month-to-date return stood at -2.6%.

The week’s loss more than wiped out the N2.20 trillion gained in the week ended November 13. It also left the ASI below its November 6 close of 248,877.22 points. Trading activity weakened, with volume down 70.5% and value down 42.6% week-on-week.

Highlight of sectoral performance:

The NGX Industrial Goods Index was the weakest major sector index of the week. It fell 5.29% to 11,726.62 points from 12,380.99 points and is up 106.58% YtD.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index declined 3.75% to 5,712.15 points from 5,934.60 points and is up 113.92% YtD.

The NGX Banking Index dropped 2.75% to 2,299.75 points from 2,364.86 points.

The NGX Commodity Index lost 2.54% to 1,826.50 points from 1,874.02 points.

The NGX Insurance Index gained 2.47% to 1,098.77 points from 1,072.30 points but remains down 7.61% YtD.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index advanced 2.35% to 4,028.05 points from 3,935.59 points and is up 1.32% YtD.

Top 10 Best-Performing stocks:

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank: up 28.76% to N3.00 from N2.33

Chellarams: up 20.62% to N11.70 from N9.70

International Breweries: up 20.24% to N10.10 from N8.40

Regency Alliance Insurance: up 18.75% to N0.76 from N0.64

Critical Minerals Financing Corporation: up 17.33% to N3.52 from N3.00

Sovereign Trust Insurance: up 16.89% to N2.56 from N2.19

Legend Internet: up 16.13% to N3.60 from N3.10

International Energy Insurance: up 14.29% to N2.00 from N1.75

Cornerstone Insurance: up 13.64% to N5.00 from N4.40

Omatek Ventures: up 11.54% to N1.45 from N1.30

Top 10 Worst-Performing stocks:

Meyer Plc: down 17.43% to N14.45 from N17.50

R.T. Briscoe: down 16.94% to N7.60 from N9.15

Lasaco Assurance: down 10.00% to N1.71 from N1.90

Aradel Holdings: down 10.00% to N1,166.40 from N1,296.00

Dangote Cement: down 9.99% to N1,323.00 from N1,469.90

Haldane McCall: down 9.91% to N3.00 from N3.33

FTN Cocoa Processors: down 9.72% to N6.50 from N7.20

John Holt: down 9.71% to N7.90 from N8.75

Red Star Express: down 9.60% to N11.30 from N12.50

Learn Africa: down 9.41% to N7.70 from N8.50

Summary of weekly trading activities:

Trading volume and value both declined. Total turnover reached 2.366 billion shares worth N106.363 billion in 159,759 deals, compared with 8.029 billion shares valued at N185.358 billion in 160,836 deals the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry led activity by volume with 1.717 billion shares valued at N67.579 billion in 74,214 deals, contributing 72.57% of total volume and 63.54% of total value.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 174.538 million shares worth N9.052 billion in 20,668 deals.

The Services Industry ranked third with 158.306 million shares worth N1.378 billion in 8,975 deals.

The top three equities by volume, Access Holdings, FCMB Group and NEM Insurance, accounted for 613.658 million shares worth N12.994 billion in 8,726 deals, representing 25.93% of total volume and 12.22% of total value.

A total of 39 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than the 43 recorded the previous week. 43 equities depreciated, up from 39, while 64 remained unchanged.

Corporate actions:

On Monday, November 16, an additional 323,805 units of the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) were listed on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The units arose from the fund’s Q3 2026 scrip dividend and raised total units to 1,197,631,812 from 1,197,308,007.

What you should know:

Dangote Cement gave back its previous week’s gain of 9.61%. Nairametrics reported that the stock fell by the 9.99% daily limit, or N146.90, to N1,323.00 on Tuesday, November 17, as the ASI dropped 1.38% to 249,318.65 points. That session alone erased N2.27 trillion.

The decline continued on Wednesday, November 18, when profit-taking and sell-offs in market heavyweights erased N642.15 billion and pulled the ASI down 0.40% to 248,329.65 points.

Over the last two weeks, the market gained N2.20 trillion and lost N2.99 trillion, a net loss of about N789 billion.

Critical Minerals Financing Corporation (CMFC) gained 17.33% in the week after Nairametrics reported on November 18 that the company signed a deal to arrange $50 million for Tanzanian gold project financing.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank rebounded 28.76% after being the worst performer last week, when it fell 18.53%.

Lasaco Assurance reversed from a 12.43% gain last week to a 10% loss, while Red Star Express made the worst-performers list for a second straight week.

The NGX Insurance Index’s YtD loss narrowed to 7.61% from 9.84% a week earlier.

Analysts expect market activity to remain choppy and largely range-bound in the near term, as the absence of a clear catalyst limits buying interest.