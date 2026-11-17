The Federal Republic of Nigeria has secured re-election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the 2027–2030 term.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has secured re-election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the 2027–2030 term.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on Monday by Isime Esene, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

The ITU is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for issues relating to information and communication technologies, including global telecommunications standards, spectrum coordination and efforts to expand connectivity.

What the Ministry is saying

The ministry stated that the development reaffirms Nigeria’s growing influence in global telecommunications governance and its commitment to advancing inclusive digital development.

The statement added that Nigeria secured re-election at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), holding in Doha, Qatar, where the country emerged as one of the 13 African nations elected to serve on the 48-member Council.

“The victory represents another important milestone in Nigeria’s longstanding engagement with the ITU and strengthens its voice in shaping international policies and decisions that will influence the future of global connectivity and digital development,” the statement partly read.

Tijani was said to have led Nigeria’s delegation to Doha and provided strategic leadership throughout the campaign, supported by sustained diplomatic engagements, international advocacy and collaboration with relevant government institutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Tijani said: “Nigeria’s re-election to the ITU Council is a strong affirmation of the confidence the international community has in our country’s leadership and contribution to the global digital agenda.

“Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are positioning Nigeria to play an increasingly influential role in shaping the policies, partnerships and innovations that will define the future of telecommunications.”

The minister stressed that the Federal Government would use the renewed mandate to advance meaningful connectivity, strengthen Africa’s voice and ensure that emerging technologies create opportunities for Nigerians.

More insights

According to the ITU, the Council oversees the organisation’s activities, policies and strategies and manages working groups on topics specified by the Plenipotentiary Conference or the Council.

It also prepares draft ITU strategic and financial plans for presentation to the next Plenipotentiary Conference.

ITU Council member states elected for 2027–2030

Region A – The Americas (9 seats): Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Paraguay and the United States.

Region B – Western Europe (8 seats): France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

Region C – Eastern Europe and Northern Asia (5 seats): Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland and Romania.

Region D – Africa (13 seats): Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Tunisia.

Region E – Asia and Australasia (13 seats): Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea (Republic of), Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier at the conference, ITU member states also re-elected Doreen Bogdan-Martin as Secretary-General and Adel Darwish as Deputy Secretary-General.

What you should know

During his three years as Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Tijani has played several leadership roles within the organisation.

In June 2025, the Nigerian minister was elected Vice-Chair of the ITU Council for 2025, marking Nigeria’s first leadership role in the Council in nearly 50 years.

The ITU Council plays a central role in guiding the activities of the UN specialised agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs). Tijani’s role positioned Nigeria at the heart of global efforts to promote connectivity, cybersecurity and digital inclusion.

Earlier, in February 2024, Tijani was also appointed by the ITU as a member of the Digital Innovation Board of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development.

The Board was established to provide strategic guidance, expertise and advocacy in support of the ITU’s mission to build critical local enablers and foster innovation and entrepreneurship in digital development, with the aim of creating a more inclusive and equitable digital future for all.