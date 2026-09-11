Bosun Tijani withdraws from ITU race despite Tinubu’s nomination

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has withdrawn from consideration for the position of Deputy Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has withdrawn from consideration for the position of Deputy Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Tijani disclosed this in a LinkedIn post on Friday, saying he had decided not to pursue the opportunity after “careful consideration.”

The withdrawal comes four months after his nomination by President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s candidate for the position.

The decision means Nigeria will not pursue what would have been a historic bid to have a Nigerian elected as one of the ITU’s officials for the first time in the organisation’s 160 year history.

What the Minister is saying

Tijani said that while the position was attractive both personally and nationally, he believes his most consequential contribution at this time is to remain focused on digital transformation programmes in Nigeria.

“The opportunity was undoubtedly attractive, both personally and for Nigeria, as it would have presented the historic prospect of a Nigerian serving as one of the ITU’s elected officials for the first time in its 160-year history.

“However, I believe the most consequential contribution I can make at this time is to remain focused on the critical work before us at home,” the Minister said.

Tijani said his decision was driven by the need to concentrate on several major digital infrastructure and public sector technology projects being implemented by the Federal Government.

Among them is Project BRIDGE, which is expected to deploy 90,000 kilometres of open access fibre infrastructure across Nigeria.

He also highlighted NUCAP, a programme aimed at expanding mobile connectivity to millions of Nigerians in underserved and unserved communities through the deployment of thousands of new telecommunications towers.

Other projects identified by the minister include two new communications satellites, a national alphanumeric postcode system and the Nigeria Web Design Standards.

The satellite projects are expected to expand communications coverage and strengthen national resilience, while the proposed postcode system is intended to provide homes and businesses with precise digital addresses.

Backstory

In a letter seen by Nairametrics, dated 5tth May 2026 and addressed to the Secretary-General of the ITU, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, President Bola Tinubu had nominated Bosun Tijani as Nigeria’s candidate for the election scheduled to take place during the ITU’s Plenipotentiary Conference to be held in Doha in November 2026.

In the letter, President Tinubu described Tijani as “a distinguished technology leader, policymaker, and global advocate for digital transformation. His work has consistently been anchored in the advancement of digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystems, and inclusive digital policies, priorities that align closely with the ITU’s mandate.”

“This nomination reflects Nigeria’s enduring commitment to the ITU and to the advancement of a globally inclusive, resilient, and innovation-driven digital ecosystem. It also underscores our confidence in Dr. Tijani’s ability to contribute meaningfully to the leadership of the Union at a pivotal moment in its evolution,” the President stated.

Beyond the explanations of focusing on the home assignments, the underlying factors leading to the Minister’s withdrawal after a glowing recommendation by the nation’s President are still unclear.

What you should know

The ITU is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for issues relating to information and communication technologies, including global telecommunications standards, spectrum coordination and efforts to expand connectivity.

Tijani, in his 3 years as Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, has played some leadership roles in the organisation, and the position of Deputy Secretary-General would have been the highest.

Last year, the Nigerian Minister was elected Vice Chair of the ITU Council for 2025, marking the country’s first leadership role in the Council in nearly 50 years.

The ITU Council plays a central role in guiding the activities of the UN’s specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), and Tijani’s role positioned Nigeria at the heart of global efforts to promote connectivity, cybersecurity, and digital inclusion.

Earlier in 2024, Tijani was also appointed by the ITU as a member of the Digital Innovation Board of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development.

The Board was established to provide strategic guidance, expertise, and advocacy regarding ITU’s mission of building critical local enablers and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in digital development, to create a more inclusive and equitable digital future for all.