The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has announced the appointment of Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani as a member of the Digital Innovation Board of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development.

According to the ITU, the Digital Innovation Board was established to provide strategic guidance, expertise, and advocacy regarding its mission of building critical local enablers and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in digital development, to create a more inclusive and equitable digital future for all.

Tijani joins 17 other eminent individuals, who have all been nominated in their personal capacity and based on their track record in innovation and will provide strategic guidance, expertise, and advocacy for the alliance’s goals and vision.

Composition of the Board

The Board chaired by ITU’s Director of Telecommunications Bureau, Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, also has as members, the Director-General of Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority, Daud Suleman, Albania’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Enkelejda Muçaj, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Mohamed bin Thamir, the President of Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Carlos Baigorri, and the Executive President of Egypt’s National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA), Eng. Hossam El-Gamal.

Other members include Gabon’s Minister of Communication and Media, Laurence Ndong, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, the Director-General of Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority, Jabiri Kuwe Bakari, and the Director-General of Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, Gift Kallisto Machengete, among others.

Bridging the digital innovation divide

Announcing the composition of the Board on Monday, the ITU said the Alliance offers a new approach to bridging the digital innovation divide and empowering ITU-D membership to overcome challenges on their path through digital transformation – unlock their digital potential, build local capabilities in innovation and entrepreneurship, and accelerate their ecosystems’ impact on cross-cutting sectors for an inclusive and sustainable society.

“ The Alliance will enable transformational projects fostering digital innovation and entrepreneurship for national, regional, and global impact.

“ As the Alliance aims to accelerate innovation capacity and create linkages at the national, regional, and global level, the Board will advance the efforts of the Alliance at the global stage, leading the dialogue on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in digital development with relevant stakeholders and prospective partners, including UN agencies, governments, and private sector.

“ This accomplished group brings a wealth of personal expertise, leadership, and dedication to drive forward the Alliance’s collective vision of an equitable and sustainable digital future for all ,” the ITU stated.