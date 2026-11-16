Jensen Huang weighs Nvidia CEO comeback as allies lobby board – Report

Jensen Huang, former chief executive of Nvidia, is considering a return to the company days after stepping down, as a group of Silicon Valley executives prepares to lobby the chipmaker's board and seek support from the White House for his reinstatement.

Jensen Huang, former chief executive of Nvidia, is considering a return to the company days after stepping down, as a group of Silicon Valley executives prepares to lobby the chipmaker’s board and seek support from the White House for his reinstatement.

According to The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, Huang had discussed the possibility of returning as CEO with confidants.

The development comes days after Nvidia’s board had reportedly approached Rene Haas, chief executive of British chipmaker Arm Holdings, as a potential successor to Huang.

Silicon Valley executives rally behind Huang

One of Huang’s allies revealed that supporters were assembling a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his return and would seek to secure backing from the White House, according to the Financial Times.

The ally described the level of support Huang enjoys among technology industry figures.

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” the source said.

The source added that the efforts had Huang’s support, suggesting that the former chief executive is open to returning to the company.

Nvidia succession faces uncertainty

The reported comeback discussions come as Nvidia’s board considers its options for replacing Huang following his departure.

The board head earlier approached Rene Haas, chief executive of Arm Holdings, as a potential successor, indicating that the company had begun exploring external candidates.

Haas leads Arm, a British semiconductor and intellectual property company whose chip designs are widely used in smartphones, data centres and other computing devices.

The possibility of Huang’s return could complicate the succession process, particularly as supporters seek to persuade the board to reconsider his departure.

Background to Huang’s Nvidia exit

Nvidia’s leadership crisis followed an independent investigation launched by its board on November 9, 2026, after reports that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International, whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The equipment included Dell servers fitted with H800 chips and Super Micro servers containing H100 or H200 chips. However, the documents did not establish whether Alice Huang was personally involved in the acquisition.