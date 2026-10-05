India probes Niger soybean imports over suspected Nigerian origin

India is investigating a surge in soybean imports declared as originating in Niger, amid suspicions that some of the cargoes may have come...

India is investigating a surge in soybean imports declared as originating in Niger, amid suspicions that some of the cargoes may have come from Nigeria and been mislabelled to avoid import tariffs.

Indian customs authorities are investigating the shipments based on notices sent to importers and documents seen by Reuters.

The investigation comes as India’s soybean imports reached a record level in the first seven months of 2026, while shipments declared as originating in Niger rose sharply despite the country producing only a small quantity of the oilseed.

India soybean imports hit record levels

India imported 909,606 metric tonnes of soybeans in the first seven months of 2026, up from just 1,996 tonnes during the same period a year earlier, according to trade ministry data. Shipments declared as originating in Niger accounted for 380,868 tonnes, compared with zero a year earlier.

Niger became India’s largest declared supplier during the period, despite producing less than 100 tonnes of soybeans annually, according to assessments within Africa’s soybean milling industry. Nigeria, by contrast, is Africa’s leading soybean producer and exporter, although it ranks much lower globally.

“The production data of soybeans in Niger is very much less. Therefore, it appears that import quantity exceeds the usual levels of production and export capacity of Niger,” the customs department said in notices sent to importers and seen by Reuters.

India permits duty-free imports from countries classified as least-developed, including Niger.

Importers would have to pay the full 45% import tariff if the consignments are found to have been mislabelled, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The sharp increase in imports has also drawn attention to India’s reliance on overseas soybean supplies after dry conditions affected domestic production following last year’s floods.

Customs probes soybean origin claims

Indian customs authorities had initially cleared the consignments after importers provided documents required for duty-free treatment, including certificates of origin and phytosanitary certificates issued by Niger. Customs is now asking importers to provide further evidence that the shipments genuinely qualify for the preferential treatment.

Two government sources and two industry sources said importers were being asked to establish the origin of the soybeans. Some importers said they did not have all the information requested and had turned to their overseas suppliers for additional records.

“We imported the soybeans after suppliers told us they originated in Niger and provided all the necessary documents,” one importer who received a customs notice said.

“It is not possible for us to physically travel to Africa to verify the origin ourselves,” the importer added.

Importers began receiving the notices late last month and have since stopped purchasing soybeans declared as originating in Niger, according to a Dubai-based exporter.

The investigation could also create an opportunity for other West African producers, including Togo and Benin, to increase soybean exports to India through official channels.

Nigeria seeks to expand soybean production

Nigeria has been seeking to increase soybean production as part of broader efforts to strengthen agricultural output and generate more value from the sector.

In 2025, the Federal Government unveiled the National Soyabean Production and Expansion Policy and Strategy, targeting higher production and opportunities for increased revenue and employment.

The development in India comes against the backdrop of weaker agricultural trade performance in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s agricultural trade balance moved from a N740.27 billion surplus in the first half of 2025 to a N56.13 billion deficit in H1 2026, as exports declined while imports remained relatively high.

The soybean policy was designed to increase production and expand the sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s economy.

Nigeria remains Africa’s leading soybean producer and exporter, making its production capacity relevant to international buyers seeking supplies from the region.

India’s investigation could increase scrutiny of the origin documentation attached to soybean shipments from West Africa.