The Federal Government has unveiled the National Soyabean Production and Expansion Policy and Strategy to increase the production of soyabean in the country.

With the theme “States’ Participation in National Soybean Expansion,” the policy targets N3.9 trillion in annual revenue and the creation of 1 million farm and off-farm jobs across 22 states and the FCT.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, stated that the newly launched policy document is designed to boost local soyabean production in Nigeria.

He explained that the strategy provides a clear blueprint to scale production, drive value addition, and expand domestic and international markets.

“Our target is to cultivate 1 million hectares of farmland and deliver 460,000 metric tonnes of soybean grain to the market within two years.

“Achieving these ambitious targets requires more than plans. It demands a supportive ecosystem driven by effective governance,” he said.

Building an enabling ecosystem

The government’s role, he noted, is to create an enabling environment for growth. Through supportive policies, strategic collaboration, and targeted interventions, we aim to strengthen the soybean value chain and make it more competitive.

He said the priority is to foster an ecosystem where farmers, processors, and investors can thrive, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places agriculture at the heart of economic diversification, job creation, and national prosperity.

He emphasized that the initiative goes beyond policy; it is about laying the foundation for a food-secure and globally competitive Nigeria, with soybean positioned as a pillar of prosperity and innovation.

Benue State declares full support

Also speaking, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State described the unveiling as a historic milestone for Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

He said that the policy is a bold, forward-looking partnership designed to generate N3.9 trillion in annual revenue, creating one million jobs across 22 states and the FCT, and position Nigeria as a powerhouse in global agriculture.

“It is a clarion call to action, a collective invitation to reimagine the future of our rural communities, our smallholder farmers, and our nation’s economy. Benue stands as the linchpin of this vision.

“As governor of Benue, the food basket of our great nation, I am inspired by the unity and vision reflected in this assembly.

“We gather not merely to inaugurate a policy, but to ignite a national transformation that promises prosperity, resilience, and hope for millions.

“Our Soybean Seed Multiplication and Distribution Programme will reach over 200,000 farmers in the next three years, improving average yields from 1.2 to up to 3 metric tonnes per hectare,” he said.

Alia said that Benue, through partnership with research centres, leveraging private sector strength, and investing in extension and post-harvest infrastructure, is determined to overcome every obstacle.

Doubling output to boost national supply

He said that with strategic initiatives, Benue would double its soybean output from 202,000 to at least 400,000 tonnes in three years, as well as contribute more than 400,000 metric tonnes to national production annually.

Alia said that the Benue Government would equally support Nigeria’s N3.9 trillion industry target, empower tens of thousands of households, and create a sustainable agricultural legacy.

”Let us join hands. Let us move from policy to action, and from action to shared prosperity. Let us make soybeans a golden crop for Benue and for all of Nigeria. As the food basket of our nation, Benue is not just participating in this strategy; we are driving it.”

He noted that with fertile land, skilled farmers, and an unshakeable vision, we will unlock the full potential of Nigerian agriculture. Let us seize this moment.

He called for a collective effort to position Nigeria as a global leader in soybean production and to ensure lasting prosperity for communities across the country.