FG pushes for private participation to improve Nigeria’s space economy

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) is seeking deeper collaboration with private sector players as part of efforts to expand Nigeria’s space economy and strengthen the country’s position in the global space industry.

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) is seeking deeper collaboration with private sector players as part of efforts to expand Nigeria’s space economy and strengthen the country’s position in the global space industry.

The Director General and Chief Executive of NASRDA, Prof. Matthew Adepoju, stated this while receiving a delegation from STUPH CHAIN LLC during a courtesy visit to the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Adepoju, who was represented by the Director of Media and Corporate Communications, Dr. Felix Ale, said strategic engagement with private-sector players remains important to advancing Nigeria’s space ambitions.

NASRDA backs private sector participation

Adepoju said strategic engagement with private-sector players would be important to advancing Nigeria’s space ambitions, while commending STUPH CHAIN for its efforts to add value to the forthcoming conference.

“Strategic private sector engagement remains integral to advancing Nigeria’s space ambitions, and their effort towards adding value to the conference is a step in the right direction,” Adepoju said.

He also assured the delegation of the Agency’s support, including the provision of information needed to achieve its objectives.

“The Agency is committed to providing the necessary information and support to enable them to achieve their goals,” he said.

Babajide seeks areas of collaboration

The Chief Executive Officer of STUPH CHAIN LLC, Ogegbo Babajide, while speaking during the visit, said the company was there to explore areas of collaboration with NASRDA.

He said the engagement was intended to identify areas where both organisations could work together to support the agency’s activities and programmes.

The engagement mirrors NASRDA’s continued moves to pursue partnerships with private companies to support the development of Nigeria’s space capabilities.

In August 2024, Nairametrics reported that NASRDA partnered with Proforce Ltd. to develop four satellites, including NigeriaSAT 3, NigeriaSAT 4, NigeriaSAT 5 and a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite.

The partnership was aimed at advancing satellite technology development, technology transfer and capacity building in Nigeria.

At the time, Adepoju also called on other private investors to explore opportunities in the country’s space ecosystem.

Nigeria’s space ambitions

NASRDA has pursued partnerships and investments aimed at expanding Nigeria’s space capabilities.

Nairametrics reported on October 2 that Nigeria’s procurement process for six new satellites under a programme estimated at $2 billion had reached 95% completion.

The programme includes three optical Earth-observation satellites, a Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite and two communication satellites, with NASRDA expected to sign agreements with foreign technical partners at the African Space Economic Conference in November.

NASRDA is also pursuing partnerships around satellite connectivity.

Earlier, in June 2025, Nairametrics reported that the agency signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese satellite company Galaxy Space to deploy direct-to-device satellite connectivity in Nigeria, with the partnership also covering technology transfer and training for Nigerian engineers.