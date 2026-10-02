Nigeria’s $2 billion satellite procurement reaches 95% completion

Nigeria’s procurement process for six new satellites under a programme estimated at $2 billion has reached 95% completion, moving the country closer to signing contracts with foreign technical partners for the manufacture and deployment of the space assets.

Nigeria’s procurement process for six new satellites under a programme estimated at $2 billion has reached 95% completion, moving the country closer to signing contracts with foreign technical partners for the manufacture and deployment of the space assets.

Prof. Matthew Adepoju, Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), disclosed this on Friday, October 2, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Adepoju said the Bola Tinubu administration had approved six satellites as part of efforts to modernise Nigeria’s space infrastructure and replace ageing assets supporting the country’s communications and Earth-observation capabilities.

Six-satellite procurement hits 95%

Adepoju said the Earth-observation component would provide Nigeria with higher-resolution imaging capabilities, while the two communications satellites would strengthen the country’s satellite communications infrastructure.

“We have three optical satellites to be launched at sub-metre resolution. We have Synthetic Aperture Radar to be launched at one-metre and sub-metre resolution, then communication satellites, which come as 2A and 2B.”

He said the procurement exercise was approaching its final stage, with formal agreements with international technology partners expected to follow.

“Currently, there is a procurement procedure which we are at 95 per cent level now. Very soon, at the African Space Economic Conference coming up in November, we will be signing an MoU and contractual agreement with our foreign technical partners.”

The programme also includes plans for a new Assembly, Integration and Testing Laboratory, which NASRDA expects to use for the local assembly, integration and testing of future satellites.

According to Adepoju, the facility is expected to move from contract signing to commissioning within 18 months and form part of Nigeria’s push to build more satellite-development capacity locally.

He added that the government was tightening supervision of activities within Nigeria’s space ecosystem, particularly in space regulation and spectrum management, to ensure that domestic and foreign operators comply with national requirements.

Nigeria accelerates space infrastructure plans

The latest procurement milestone follows a series of government decisions this year aimed at expanding Nigeria’s satellite infrastructure and strengthening oversight of the space sector.

In August, the Federal Executive Council approved the acquisition and deployment of NIGCOMSAT-2A and NIGCOMSAT-2B, moving the projects towards contract finalisation, technical planning, manufacture and deployment.

The two next-generation high-throughput communications satellites are expected to expand broadband coverage, improve critical communications and extend connectivity to areas where terrestrial infrastructure remains limited.

In March, Tinubu directed the immediate release of already approved funds for maintaining Nigeria’s existing space assets during the first meeting of the National Space Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The measures link the acquisition of new satellites with the government’s broader effort to maintain existing space assets, strengthen regulation and develop Nigeria’s space infrastructure over the longer term.

Foreign firms eye satellite contracts

The communications component of the programme will involve major international aerospace companies, with NIGCOMSAT-2A and NIGCOMSAT-2B expected to be delivered through Israel Aerospace Industries and France-based Thales Alenia Space. The broader satellite programme also involves China Great Wall Industry Corporation, according to NAN.

The two communications satellites are intended to replace and expand capacity beyond NIGCOMSAT-1R, which was launched in December 2011 with an expected operational lifespan of about 15 years.

On September 25, Nairametrics reported that NIGCOMSAT rejected allegations of wrongdoing surrounding the procurement of NIGCOMSAT-2A and NIGCOMSAT-2B, saying the process complied with the Public Procurement Act and Bureau of Public Procurement guidelines.

NIGCOMSAT said bidders were evaluated across technical, financial, delivery, security and project-risk criteria.

The satellite investments are also unfolding alongside Nigeria’s renewed Digital Switch-Over programme, under which the Federal Government nationally launched the FreeTV platform in June.

The government and broadcasting industry have adopted a hybrid delivery model combining digital terrestrial television, direct-to-home satellite services and digital application-based platforms to distribute television content through multiple channels.