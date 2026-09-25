NIGCOMSAT rejects allegations of satellite procurement irregularities, threatens legal action

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) has rejected allegations of irregularities in the concluded procurement process for the NIGCOMSAT-2A and NIGCOMSAT-2B satellite programme, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) has rejected allegations of irregularities in the concluded procurement process for the NIGCOMSAT-2A and NIGCOMSAT-2B satellite programme, describing the claims as false and misleading.

NIGCOMSAT made the rebuttal in a statement signed by NIGCOMSAT management in Abuja, threatening legal action against those responsible for what it described as defamatory claims.

The company said the procurement process was conducted competitively and in compliance with the Public Procurement Act and guidelines of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

NIGCOMSAT defends procurement process

NIGCOMSAT said all bidders were assessed using predetermined criteria covering technical responsiveness, financial compliance, delivery capability, project risk, security considerations and long-term value to the Federal Government.

The company rejected claims that the procurement outcome was based on a bidder’s performance in selected areas.

“In a procurement of this magnitude and complexity, performance in selected areas does not determine the overall outcome. The successful bidders emerged from a holistic evaluation of the complete framework, not from the preference of any individual or interest group,” NIGCOMSAT said.

It also said participation in a competitive procurement process does not guarantee selection.

“Participation in a procurement process does not confer entitlement to selection, and prior relationship with NIGCOMSAT or performance under earlier contracts does not guarantee future award,” the agency said.

NIGCOMSAT said the non-selection of a bidder should not be presented as evidence of wrongdoing.

Company responds to Hughes claims

The company also rejected references in a media report to Chapter 11 proceedings involving Hughes Satellite Systems as a basis for questioning the selection of Hughes Network Systems’ JUPITER platform.

NIGCOMSAT said the report did not establish any nexus between the corporate developments and Hughes Network Systems’ technical capacity or ability to deliver the required ground infrastructure.

“The report does not establish any nexus between such corporate developments and the technical capacity or ability of Hughes Network Systems to deliver the required ground infrastructure,” NIGCOMSAT said.

The agency said the procurement decision was based on technical evaluation and contractual due diligence rather than speculation.

Staff welfare concerns addressed

NIGCOMSAT also addressed claims relating to staff welfare, saying its current management inherited a salary structure that had not been reviewed for 17 years.

The company said management had initiated a review through the required government approval processes.

It added that it was addressing outstanding obligations relating to official assignments while strengthening internal processes for authorisation and reimbursement.

NIGCOMSAT warns of legal action

NIGCOMSAT said it respected the media’s role in holding public institutions accountable.

However, the company said it would not accept what it described as attempts to use media reports to pressure the organisation over a concluded procurement process.

“The tone, language and contrived narrative suggest a clandestine and orchestrated move by vested interests and lobbyists who lost out in the procurement process and have resorted to hatchet writers in a sponsored campaign of blackmail,” NIGCOMSAT said.

The company said its legal department was reviewing the media’s publication and its alleged defamatory imputations, adding that appropriate legal action would be taken against those responsible.

About NIGCOMSAT’s satellite programme

NIGCOMSAT-2A and NIGCOMSAT-2B are part of Nigeria’s plan to replace its ageing NIGCOMSAT-1R satellite and expand the country’s satellite communications capacity.

Nairametrics reported in August 2026 that the Federal Executive Council approved the acquisition and deployment of the two satellites. The satellites are expected to support broadband connectivity, communications and other digital services, particularly in areas where terrestrial infrastructure is difficult to deploy.

NIGCOMSAT-1R was launched in December 2011 and was designed with a 15-year lifespan. NIGCOMSAT began seeking international investors and collaborators in 2024 as part of efforts to replace the satellite.

In March 2026, NIGCOMSAT said its revenue had increased from N650 million in 2023 to more than N2 billion in 2025. The company also said NIGCOMSAT-2A and 2B were then scheduled for launch in 2028 and 2029 respectively.