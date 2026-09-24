JAMB announces temporary shutdown of CAPS portal

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the temporary unavailability of its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) due to technical challenges associated with its hosting arrangements.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the temporary unavailability of its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) due to technical challenges associated with its hosting arrangements.

The Board disclosed this in a statement issued on its official X account on Thursday.

The disruption comes at a critical stage of the admission exercise, potentially affecting candidates, institutions and other users who rely on the platform for admission-related activities.

CAPS is JAMB’s centralised platform for managing admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions, including processing institutional recommendations and enabling candidates to access admission offers.

JAMB CAPS platform faces technical disruption

JAMB has acknowledged the importance of CAPS to the ongoing admission exercise and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the temporary shutdown. The Board said efforts were ongoing to address the technical challenges and restore access as quickly as possible.

“JAMB wishes to inform candidates, institutions and all other users that the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) is temporarily unavailable due to technical challenges associated with its hosting arrangements,” the statement read in part.

The Board stated that it had commenced intensive engagement with the hosting organisation to resolve the technical challenges affecting CAPS.

JAMB appealed to affected users for patience and understanding while the technical issues are being addressed.

The Board promised to provide further updates as developments unfold. The temporary unavailability of CAPS comes as candidates and institutions continue to rely on the platform for admission-related activities.

Why CAPS remains central to admissions

The Federal Government declared in July 2025 that admissions into Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education not processed through CAPS would be considered illegal. The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced the position while emphasising transparency, fairness and accountability in tertiary institution admissions.

The minister directed vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts and governing council members to comply with approved admission procedures.

The Ministry of Education and JAMB were expected to strengthen monitoring efforts to ensure compliance with the approved admission process.

Introduced by JAMB in 2017, CAPS was established to centralise and automate admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The platform enables institutions to submit admission recommendations while allowing candidates to monitor their admission status and accept provisional offers.

CAPS is intended to improve coordination between JAMB and tertiary institutions and reduce irregularities associated with admission processing.

JAMB expands digital services for candidates

JAMB recently approved a one-time update of registered GSM numbers and email addresses for candidates who have lost access to their original contact details. The Board announced on its official X account on Monday that the service commenced on September 21, 2026.

Eligible candidates can update their registered contact details through a secure process at designated JAMB centres.

These include Professional Test Centres, Professional Registration Centres and state offices where applicable.

The service is intended for candidates with genuine cases involving loss of access to the phone numbers or email addresses linked to their JAMB records.

In August, JAMB introduced an online system allowing 2026 UTME candidates to verify and upload their O’Level results without visiting a Computer-Based Test centre.

Candidates can initiate the O’Level verification process from home, while JAMB verifies their results directly with examination bodies such as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). JAMB and WAEC fixed the verification fee at N4,000, payable once during the tertiary admission process.

Candidates who complete the verification will not need to pay their institutions for another verification, as the results can be used for screening, admission processing and other administrative purposes.