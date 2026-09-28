Dangote’s Kenya refinery to generate 1,000MW, double Lagos plant

Dangote Group’s planned refinery in Lamu, Kenya, is expected to generate about 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, twice the power-generation capacity of its refinery in Lagos.

Dangote Group’s planned refinery in Lamu, Kenya, is expected to generate about 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, twice the power-generation capacity of its refinery in Lagos.

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, disclosed this on Friday, September 25, 2026, while hosting Kenyan President William Ruto during his tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos.

Ruto’s visit came ahead of the planned groundbreaking of the Dangote-backed East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The planned refinery will have a crude-processing capacity of 700,000 barrels per day.

Dangote Lamu refinery to generate 1,000MW

Dangote said the power plant planned for the Lamu refinery will have about 1,000MW of generating capacity, making it twice the power capacity of the Lagos facility.

“So, what we are going to have, you will see our power plant, which is very big. But all of Lamu will actually be doubled, because we are going to produce about 1,000 megawatts of power at Lamu from this petcoke.”

He said the project will also generate power beyond the refinery’s own requirements, with half of the planned capacity expected to be supplied to the Kenyan government.

“And we will have 500 megawatts to sell to the government of Kenya.”

“The refinery is like opening the gate. Once you open it up and have the refinery, you will be shocked at how many people will now come and invest in Kenya.”

Dangote said the planned power generation is part of the group’s broader expansion across Africa. The group spent about $50 billion on capital expenditure between 2020 and 2025 and plans to invest twice that amount over the next five years as it expands its industrial footprint.

Lamu refinery project targets East Africa

Kenya has scheduled the project’s groundbreaking for September 30, with President William Ruto expected to lead the ceremony, while preparations for the event are already underway in Lamu.

Dangote Group appointed Engineers India Limited (EIL) under a contract worth more than $450 million to provide project management consultancy and engineering, procurement and construction management services for the refinery and petrochemical complex.

The Lamu project is therefore positioned as an expansion of Dangote Group’s refining operations into the East African market, alongside the power-generation component planned for the facility.

Dangote expands refining and power capacity

Dangote Group reported about $17 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026 and said it is on course to reach $36 billion for the full year, compared with $18 billion recorded in 2025.

The group is expanding the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos, with plans to increase its crude-processing capacity from about 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day through the addition of a new 750,000-barrels-per-day crude distillation unit.

The group has said the Lagos expansion is expected to be completed by 2028, while the refinery has separately indicated a target of reaching 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029.

Nigeria’s seaborne refined petroleum exports to Europe averaged 130,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2026, up from 15,000 barrels per day in 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, citing Vortexa shipping data.

The increase has coincided with the ramp-up of Dangote Refinery’s operations, with the Lagos facility exporting refined products to markets in Africa and Europe.