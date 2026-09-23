Kenya to launch Dangote-backed $17 billion East Africa Oil Refinery September 30

The Kenyan government has finalised preparations for the September 30, 2026 launch of the East Africa Oil Refinery project in Lamu, with President William Ruto expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Kenyan government has finalised preparations for the September 30, 2026 launch of the East Africa Oil Refinery project in Lamu, with President William Ruto expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony.

Kenya’s Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, disclosed this in a post on his official X handle on Tuesday, September 22, following a meeting on preparations for the event.

The ceremony is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government from East Africa and beyond, alongside members of the local community, as authorities complete arrangements for security, logistics and protocol.

The refinery is estimated at about $17 billion and is expected to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, serving markets across East and Central Africa.

Kenya finalises refinery launch preparations

Kindiki said authorities were putting final measures in place to ensure the September 30 event runs smoothly, describing the project as important to Kenya and the wider region.

“Finalize our routine regular meeting on the preparedness around the launch of the East Africa oil refinery project, which is going to happen on the 30th of September 2026 in Lamu, next Wednesday.”

“This is a very, very important project for our country and for the region. It is going to provide petrochemical, refinery services and industrial operations for the region.”

“We are expecting President William Ruto to host a number of heads of state and government from this region. We are also expecting the local community to be part of this launch and this event is on course.”

“We are now putting up the final preparations to ensure that all the guests that come receive the right protocol reception, to ensure the program of the event is managed in accordance with the stage of this event and also to ensure that security and logistics are organized to the standards of this event.”

The refinery is expected to establish a large-scale energy and industrial hub on Kenya’s coast, while increasing the country’s crude oil processing capacity and supporting related economic activities.

The project is also expected to reduce Kenya’s foreign exchange outflows by lowering its reliance on imported petroleum products, while creating about 50,000 jobs and new economic opportunities in Lamu and the wider Coast region.

Dangote-backed refinery targets regional market

The East Africa Oil Refinery is backed by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and other Kenyan and regional stakeholders. The project is aimed at developing a major petroleum and industrial hub in East Africa.

Dangote confirmed on September 3 that the groundbreaking would take place on September 30. Kenyan President William Ruto subsequently said he had discussed the refinery with the Nigerian businessman, including plans for a crude oil pipeline that could transport crude from Kenya’s Turkana oil fields to the proposed facility.

Ruto met with Dangote and AFC President and Chief Executive Officer Samaila Zubairu in New York on September 21 to discuss financing and final preparations for the project.

The refinery is estimated at about $17 billion and is expected to have a processing capacity of up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The facility is expected to serve markets across East and Central Africa.

The Kenyan government also anticipates that the country’s oil production industry will begin operations towards the end of 2026.

The project is expected to combine refining, petrochemical and industrial operations while supporting Kenya’s wider energy sector and regional petroleum supply.

Dangote expands African refining footprint

Nairametrics reported on September 14 that Dangote Group was expected to begin construction of the $17 billion Kenyan refinery by the end of September, with the facility projected to take about three years to complete.

The project forms part of Dangote Group’s wider expansion of its energy business across Africa and extends the billionaire’s refining interests beyond Nigeria, where the Dangote Petroleum Refinery operates.

Nairametrics also reported on August 21 that Dangote had offered East African countries a combined 30% equity stake in the planned refinery, potentially worth about $1.5 billion. Kenya was considering a 10% stake, while Ethiopia and Rwanda had also expressed interest.

The September 30 groundbreaking will therefore mark the next stage of a project involving Dangote, regional governments and financial stakeholders, with preparations now focused on launching construction in Lamu.