Air Peace says fire alarm on its aircraft after Lagos landing was false

Air Peace has said a fire alarm triggered on one of its wet-leased aircraft after landing in Lagos was false, with all passengers safely evacuated and no injuries recorded.

Air Peace has said a fire alarm triggered on one of its wet-leased aircraft after landing in Lagos was false, with all passengers safely evacuated and no injuries recorded.

The airline disclosed this in a statement issued by its management on Sunday.

The aircraft had completed its scheduled service and was parked at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, when the captain received a fire alert in the cockpit as passengers prepared to disembark, prompting precautionary safety procedures.

A wet lease is an arrangement under which an airline leases an aircraft together with its crew, maintenance and insurance, allowing the aircraft to operate under the leasing arrangement.

What they are saying

Air Peace said the fire alert was received after the aircraft had safely landed and parked at the Lagos airport, leading the captain to activate the appropriate safety procedures.

The airline said no actual fire was confirmed and that its Maintenance and Engineering team was conducting a comprehensive assessment to determine what triggered the alert.

“Air Peace wishes to notify our valued customers and the flying public of a false fire alarm on one of our wet-leased aircraft after it had safely landed and parked at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos,” the statement read in part.

Air Peace said all passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft and no injuries were recorded.

The airline commended its flight crew, ground personnel and airport emergency services for their response, as well as passengers for their cooperation.

Air Peace said its Maintenance and Engineering team would investigate the cause.

Get up to speed

The latest incident follows several operational and safety-related events involving Air Peace aircraft over the past year, including runway, bird strike, technical and ground-handling incidents.

In July 2025, an Air Peace Boeing 737-500 operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt veered off the runway after landing at Port Harcourt International Airport, with all 103 people on board disembarking safely.

In December 2025, a NAHCO luggage conveyor belt vehicle collided with the engine of an Air Peace Embraer 195-E2 at Lagos airport, damaging the aircraft.

In March 2026, an Air Peace Boeing 777 flying from Abuja to London Heathrow returned to Abuja after the crew detected a cracked windshield suspected to have been caused by a bird strike.

More recently, on August 27, an Air Peace Lagos-Asaba flight returned to Lagos because of poor visibility around the Asaba Airport runway.

The incidents have involved different circumstances, ranging from runway and ground-handling events to bird strikes and weather-related operational disruptions.

What you should know

Air Peace has continued to expand its operations despite the operational disruptions recorded across its network.

The airline recorded Africa’s largest increase in scheduled airline seats in July 2026, according to OAG’s African aviation market report.

Air Peace added about 121,000 scheduled seats compared with July 2025.

The increase represented a 50.6% year-on-year rise.

The carrier ranked 10th among Africa’s largest airlines by scheduled capacity in July, with about 360,000 seats.

Kenya Airways subsequently displaced Air Peace from the 10th position in August.