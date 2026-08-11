NCAA moves to halt flight disruptions as aviation union strike over TSC

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has urged aviation unions to halt their ongoing industrial action over the disputed Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and return to dialogue to allow efforts to resolve the matter to continue.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has urged aviation unions to halt their ongoing industrial action over the disputed Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and return to dialogue to allow efforts to resolve the matter to continue.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued by NCAA Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, following disruptions caused by the industrial action.

The action affected Air Peace operations in Lagos and Abuja, leaving passengers stranded and disrupting scheduled flights as aviation unions intensified their protest over the TSC dispute.

What they are saying

The NCAA said it was aware of the impact of the industrial action on passengers and other stakeholders and urged the unions to exercise restraint pending the return of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

According to the authority, Keyamo has been actively working towards resolving the issues at the centre of the dispute and is expected to continue the process upon his return.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is aware of the ongoing industrial action by aviation unions and its impact on passengers and other stakeholders.”

“The NCAA appeals to the unions to sheathe their swords and exercise restraint pending the return of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) who has been actively working towards resolving the issues.”

The NCAA said a meeting convened by the minister last week to address the matter could not hold because airline operators failed to honour the invitation.

The regulator appealed to all parties to embrace dialogue and cooperation, expressing confidence that the dispute would be resolved shortly and normal flight operations restored.

It also assured passengers that flight safety remained uncompromised and that it continued to exercise its statutory safety oversight responsibilities.

Backstory

The latest disruption followed a series of ultimatums issued by aviation unions over the alleged failure of some airlines to remit the statutory 5% TSC collected from passengers.

ATSSSAN and NUATE had earlier issued a 14-day ultimatum to affected airlines, followed by a fresh seven-day notice after the initial deadline expired without satisfactory compliance.

The unions warned that failure to settle outstanding TSC obligations would lead to picketing and other industrial actions.

They argued that alleged non-remittance had deprived aviation agencies of funds needed for regulatory, safety and operational responsibilities.

The unions also linked the funding shortfall to workers’ welfare and conditions of service.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) rejected the planned strike, describing it as misguided and warning against disruption of flight operations.

AON said airlines were already facing pressure from high aviation fuel costs and multiple charges and urged the unions to seek clarification from the appropriate authorities.

Despite the warning, the unions proceeded with the action, initially disrupting Air Peace operations in Lagos and Abuja.

What you should know

The TSC is a statutory 5% levy collected by airlines on behalf of the NCAA on tickets for flights originating in Nigeria.

Under the existing revenue-sharing formula, the NCAA receives 56%, NAMA 22%, NiMet 9%, NCAT 7% and NSIB 6% of the proceeds.

A proposal before the National Assembly would increase NAMA’s share from 22% to 40% while reducing the NCAA’s allocation from 56% to 40%.

The NCAA has opposed the proposed reduction, with Najomo saying the TSC accounts for about 85% of the authority’s revenue.

The authority said the charge funds key functions including safety oversight, certification, licensing and inspections.

Najomo has also argued that air navigation services should principally be funded by aircraft operators rather than passengers through the TSC.

The dispute has therefore widened into a disagreement involving aviation unions, airline operators and the regulator over the collection and use of the charge, with the latest industrial action directly affecting flight operations and passengers.