AON opposes unions’ planned strike over alleged Ticket Service Charges non-remittance

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has opposed the planned warning strike by aviation unions over the alleged non-remittance of Ticket Service Charges (TSC), insisting the action is based on misinformation and should not disrupt flight operations.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has opposed the planned warning strike by aviation unions over the alleged non-remittance of Ticket Service Charges (TSC), insisting the action is based on misinformation and should not disrupt flight operations.

The association made this known in a statement issued on Monday, August 3, following threats by some aviation unions to halt airline operations over claims that domestic carriers had failed to remit TSC collected on behalf of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

AON said it has established channels of engagement with the NCAA on regulatory matters and maintained that it has no transactional relationship with the unions regarding the collection or remittance of the statutory charge.

What they are saying

According to AON, the proposed industrial action is misguided because the unions neither represent nor speak on behalf of the NCAA. The association urged the unions to verify the facts before embarking on any action capable of disrupting air travel.

“We want to clearly state that the AON has no transactional relationship whatsoever with these unions on this matter. To the best of our knowledge, they do not speak for, nor on behalf of, the NCAA.”

“Those behind these threats have been misinformed, and we urge them to seek facts from the appropriate quarters before taking any action capable of inflicting needless hardship on the traveling public,” the statement read in part.

It added, “We have direct engagement channels with the NCAA on anything pertaining to our relationship and issues as the industry regulator, as it is the industry standard world over, and that engagement continues in good faith.”

The association said it responded to the unions’ threat after passengers sought clarification on whether their travel plans would be affected. It also warned that anyone who disrupts airline operations or endangers the safety of the flying public over the dispute would be held responsible for the consequences, while reaffirming its commitment to safe and seamless flight operations.

Backstory

The latest dispute follows a fresh seven-day ultimatum issued by the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) to airlines and other organisations over the alleged non-remittance of the statutory 5% Ticket Service Charge (TSC), after an earlier 14-day notice expired without compliance.

The unions argued that the alleged non-remittance has deprived aviation agencies of funds required for regulatory oversight, safety and security.

ATSSSAN and NUATE warned that defaulting operators must settle all outstanding TSC obligations or face nationwide picketing that could disrupt airline operations.

The unions said the funding shortfall has also affected workers’ welfare across aviation agencies.

They further warned that prolonged non-remittance could weaken aviation safety and security.

The dispute comes months after airline operators announced they would stop collecting and remitting the TSC on behalf of the NCAA, arguing that the arrangement had become unsustainable.

More insights

The Ticket Service Charge is a statutory 5% levy collected by airlines on behalf of the NCAA on tickets for flights originating in Nigeria. Under the current sharing formula, the NCAA receives 56% of the proceeds, while NAMA receives 22%, NiMet 9%, NCAT 7% and the NSIB 6%.

The latest dispute comes as the National Assembly considers a bill seeking to amend the TSC sharing formula.

The proposal would increase NAMA’s allocation from 22% to 40% while reducing the NCAA’s share from 56% to 40%.

The Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions within NAMA, comprising ATSSSAN, ANAP, NUATE and AUPCTRE, said the increase is needed to fund expanding operational responsibilities, including radar surveillance, navigation systems and cybersecurity.

However, the NCAA branch of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) opposed the proposal, warning that reducing the regulator’s share could weaken aviation oversight and safety.

The proposed amendment has generated differing positions across the aviation industry over how the statutory levy should be shared.

What you should know

Earlier in May, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) named Nigeria among countries with above-global aviation charges, warning that high taxes and fees continue to increase airfares and weaken regional connectivity. The disclosure was made at the association’s Focus Africa Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Passengers departing from Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Benin paid some of the highest air ticket taxes and charges in Africa in 2024, according to the African Airlines Association (AFRAA). Nigeria ranked third in both the international and regional categories, with passengers paying $180 for each.

AFRAA also found that West Africa recorded the continent’s highest average passenger levies at $109.5 for international departures and $97 for regional travel, significantly above the African averages of $68 and $59.05, respectively.

Nigeria generated $62 million from airline ticket taxes in 2024 as part of the $1.97 billion collected across Africa, according to IATA.

The findings reinforce concerns raised by airlines that Nigeria’s high aviation charges continue to increase operating costs and place additional financial pressure on both carriers and passengers.