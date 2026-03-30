The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has unveiled a new mobile application, CLHEEAN, to bridge the communication gap between the Federal Government and Nigerians on policies, programmes, and national issues.

The app was launched on Monday in Abuja by the Director-General of the agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The CLHEEAN app, which stands for Crime, Lawlessness, Health, Education, Environment, Abuse and Nationalism, is powered by artificial intelligence and built to enhance interaction between citizens and government.

What they are saying

Issa-Onilu said the app is designed to give Nigerians a direct channel to access information and engage with the government in real time.

“The CLHEEAN mobile app is one platform with one mission; to ensure that every Nigerian can access information, engage directly, and most importantly, be heard,” he said.

He noted that the app features civic education tools, real-time updates, and interactive features that allow citizens to provide feedback.

“With an AI-powered voice and chat assistant, multilingual capabilities, that means you can do Yoruba, Hausa, or Igbo for now. Subsequently, we will continue to add more Nigerian languages,” he added.

The NOA boss said the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on inclusive governance, transparency, and accountability.

More insights

According to the agency, the app is designed to promote national values, improve access to government programmes, and ensure that citizens’ voices are reflected in policymaking.

Issa-Onilu explained that the platform will enable government to gather real-time feedback from citizens, helping to shape decisions based on actual needs and experiences.

He added that the app is targeted primarily at digitally connected Nigerians, particularly youths and urban users, while other communication channels are being used to reach rural populations.

The NOA said it continues to deploy multiple communication platforms to reach different segments of society. Issa-Onilu disclosed that the agency currently works with over 200 radio stations nationwide, broadcasting in about 72 local languages to ensure information reaches rural communities.

He noted that while the app serves digitally active users, radio and other platforms remain critical for reaching Nigerians without internet access.

What you should know

The launch of the CLHEEAN app comes amid growing efforts by the Federal Government to leverage digital tools and artificial intelligence to improve governance and public communication.

Several government agencies have adopted digital platforms to engage citizens, improve transparency, and deliver services more efficiently. These include

The Online Citizenship and Business Management Platform launched by the Ministry of Interior to simplify business permit applications, help foreign companies hire skilled workers, and streamline Nigerian citizenship applications.

The government also introduced Service-Wise GPT, an AI-powered assistant designed to support policy drafting, research, and productivity within the federal civil service.

In the trade sector, the National Single Window platform was launched to integrate government agencies into a single digital system, to reduce port delays, improve transparency, and lower the cost of doing business.

More recently, the government rolled out the Happy Woman App Platform, designed to connect Nigerian women to finance, skills, markets, and government support services as part of efforts to drive financial inclusion.