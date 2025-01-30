Nigeria has unveiled Service-Wise GPT, an AI-powered tool designed to enhance efficiency in public service delivery.

The announcement was made by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, mni, during the Global Government Summit 2025 held in Singapore in her presentation titled “Model Behaviour: How to Govern with AI, Empowering Governance with AI: Nigeria’s National AI Journey and Service-Wise GPT Insight.”

Service-Wise GPT is a user-focused AI-powered assistant designed to streamline access to Public Service Rules, Statutory Instruments, Regulations, Guidelines, and other essential governance documents.

Mrs. Walson-Jack detailed the transformative potential of Service-Wise GPT, stating that once fully operational, the AI tool will automate policy drafting, official memo writing, and provide real-time policy research assistance.

She highlighted its expected impact in reducing administrative workload, ensuring regulatory compliance, and expediting decision-making processes.

“Applying Service-Wise GPT would save time and reduce administrative task hours for civil servants, improve compliance, ensure regulatory adherence, enhance productivity, facilitate faster decision-making across ministries, and ultimately improve service delivery,” she stated.

The tool, currently in its Beta phase, is expected to revolutionize administrative processes across ministries and agencies.

Findings on Service-Wise GPT

During her address, Mrs. Walson-Jack shared insights from a 2025 research study evaluating the tool’s effectiveness.

She noted that respondents praised Service-Wise GPT for its role in improving work efficiency and transparency in governance.

“73% of users saved 2–3 hours daily, and the tool received a 90% user recommendation rate for its efficiency and accessibility,” She stated.

Mrs. Walson-Jack emphasized the Federal Government’s dedication to modernizing governance through AI.

“The Service-Wise GPT is a testament to the commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government to leveraging technology for the public good,” she said.

She reaffirmed that the government is determined to fulfill the Renewed Hope Agenda by ensuring an efficient and technology-driven civil service.

What you should know

In April 2024, the Federal Government announced plans to assemble 120 Nigerian researchers, startups, and stakeholders to formulate a cohesive framework for AI implementation across the nation.

The initiative aims to harness AI for national development and address challenges in sectors like education, agriculture, and healthcare.

The government has set an ambitious goal to create approximately 50,000 AI-related jobs by 2030 as part of a broader strategy to position Nigeria as a leading destination for AI model training and talent globally, thereby contributing to economic growth and technological advancement.

Vice President Kashim Shettima launched the AI Expertise Blockchain and Technology Training and Outsourcing Initiative in Jigawa State in July 2024. This program aims to train 1,000 Nigerians annually in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, enhancing the nation’s digital capabilities and workforce readiness.