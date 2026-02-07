The Federal Government has launched a new digital platform aimed at deepening women’s economic inclusion.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the ‘Happy Woman App Platform ‘ is a secure digital interface designed to connect Nigerian women to finance, skills development, markets, essential services, and government support.

The app launch came as President Bola Tinubu announced the expansion of the Nigeria for Women Programme (NFWP) to target 25 million beneficiaries nationwide.

The scale-up builds on a pilot phase implemented in six states, which reached more than one million women.

What they are saying

Speaking at the presidential launch of the programme scale up at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said Nigeria’s development ambitions cannot be achieved without placing women at the centre of national planning.

“A nation that relegates its women is a nation bound for implosion. We have long understood this truth.

“That is why this administration has not only placed women at the forefront of decision making but has also entrusted them with leadership in causes that redeem our national promise,” the President said.

He noted that while women play a central role in Nigeria’s development story, they are also critical to family stability, community resilience, and national productivity.

President Tinubu described the plan to reach 25 million women as bold but achievable, calling on the World Bank to strengthen its financing, technical support, and innovation partnerships to support the national scale up of the programme.

He also underscored the role of technology in driving inclusion, stating that digital inclusion has become foundational to effective service delivery and national competitiveness.

As part of the broader social agenda, the President designated 2026 as the Year of Social Development and Families in Nigeria, directing coordinated action across federal, state, and local governments.

The declaration follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed during his official visit to Turkey in January, aimed at strengthening family cohesion and improving social welfare systems in Nigeria.

Flashback

In 2024, the Federal Government had appealed to the World Bank to extend the $100 million Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) deadline.

The request, outlined in a letter dated January 23, 2024, proposed to push the project’s deadline from March 29, 2024, to June 30, 2024, marking a second restructuring attempt to ensure the completion of its objectives.

According to the request, the extension was necessary to enable the Borrower to complete the livelihood activities and disburse the unutilized funds under Component 2 (Livelihoods Program).

What you should know

The NFWP, originally approved on June 27, 2018, via an International Development Association (IDA) credit of $100 million, has been primarily designed to foster improved livelihoods for women across various states of Nigeria by engaging them in meaningful economic activities and business ventures.

The project aims to equip women with the necessary skills and resources to engage in sustainable economic activities, enhancing their contributions to household incomes and community development. The project is structured around four main components: