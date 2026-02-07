FinceptiveLimited has fully repaid its N3 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper at maturity—funded entirely from operational cash flows—marking its transition into a proven, credible issuer in Nigeria’s debt capital market with a strong “performance-first” reputation.

Proceeds from the issuance were deployed across Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, and FMCG, where Finceptive’s model converts trade receivables into dynamic capital, aligning institutional financing with realeconomy payment cycles to power industrial output.

With the successful CP redemption, Finceptive is now scaling into high-impact African trade corridors, reinforcing its role in maintaining seamless trade flows, strengthening realeconomy infrastructure, and setting a new benchmark for credit quality in fintech-driven industrial financing.

Finceptive Limited has successfully repaid its debut N3 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) issuance at maturity.

The redemption, funded entirely through operational cash flows, marks a pivotal moment for the supply chain finance firm as it establishes a “performance-first” track record in Nigeria’s debt capital market.

Coming off a heavily oversubscribed launch in May 2025, the firm’s ability to meet its obligations at maturity is viewed by analysts as its formal transition into an established issuer, reflecting the institutional depth of its governance and operational standards

Rather than viewing the structural payment cycles of the real economy as a barrier to scale, Finceptive has reframed them as a strategic entry point.

The N3 billion proceeds were channeled into the Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, and FMCG sectors, industries that boast steady, predictable demand while operating within traditional receivable timelines. By architecting a model that aligns with these cycles, the firm converts trade receivables into dynamic capital, bridging the space between institutional capital and industrial output.

Speaking on the successful exit, Ogochukwu Anerobi, Co-Founder and CEO of Finceptive, maintained that the focus remains on technical precision:

“That successful redemption of our Series 1 CP is a reflection of a disciplined approach to capital structuring. We are committed to facilitating reliable capital flows that offer institutional investors predictable performance while driving capacity for businesses across the African value chain.”

Denike Akanbi, Co-Founder and COO, affirmed the firm’s broader systemic role:

“This milestone confirms our ability to maintain seamless trade flows while upholding the highest fiduciary standards. We aren’t just supporting individual firms; we are reinforcing the infrastructure of the real economy.”

Following the full redemption of the Series 1 issuance, Finceptive is now actively scaling into high-impact African trade corridors, setting a new benchmark for credit quality in fintech-led industrial financing.

As Nigeria’s commercial paper market matures, settlement performance is becoming the primary measure of a company’s strength. With its maiden repayment fully settled, Finceptive has proven that its model works at scale, making it a key player in the next phase of industrial growth.