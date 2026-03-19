The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has alerted Nigerians to the circulation of counterfeit batches of Tecentriq 1200mg/20ml across the country.

This was disclosed in a public notice issued by the agency.

The agency explained that Tecentriq (atezolizumab) is an immunotherapy used for several advanced cancers, including lung, liver, and melanoma.

What NAFDAC said

According to the agency, the Marketing Authorization Holder, Roche Nigeria, received complaints from healthcare professionals after patients presented suspected counterfeit products at medical facilities.

“In many instances, patients brought counterfeit products to healthcare facilities. These counterfeit items were reportedly sold at significantly lower prices, ranging from NGN 180,000 to NGN 350,000,” the agency stated.

Following investigations, Roche Nigeria compared the reported samples with genuine products and confirmed clear evidence of counterfeit packaging materials.

More details

The agency highlighted several discrepancies identified in the counterfeit products, including:

Batch numbers that do not match genuine Roche records

Differences in artwork and printing quality

Incorrect placement of text and variable data

Tamper-evident labels inconsistent with genuine products

Serial numbers not aligned with Roche’s authentication system

NAFDAC noted that chemical analysis could not be conducted, as the investigation relied on packaging images submitted by complainants. Details of the affected counterfeit products, including:

Tecentriq 1200mg/20ml

Batch number: B3071A12

Expiry date: October 2026

The agency said all zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and remove counterfeit products from circulation.

The agency advised Importers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers to source medicines only from authorized suppliers and carefully verify product authenticity.

What you should know

NAFDAC previously warned about other counterfeit cancer medicines in circulation, including Avastin 400mg and versions of Phesgo 600mg, a drug used in the treatment of breast cancer.

In a recent notice, the agency warned about the recall of MR.7 SUPER 700000 male enhancement capsules after the product was found to contain undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients, posing serious health risks to consumers.

In another safety alert, NAFDAC recently directed the immediate withdrawal of multi-dose Artemether/Lumefantrine dry powder for oral suspension still in circulation across the country.

The agency also flagged a suspected revalidated SMA Gold infant formula discovered in Kaduna State after altered expiry dates were linked to illness in a four-month-old infant.

Another is on the circulation of falsified Dostinex 0.5mg tablets in Nigeria. The legitimate product is registered but not yet imported, while the fake batches, GG3470, LG8659, and GG2440, have no NAFDAC registration and may be unsafe