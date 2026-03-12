The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned healthcare providers and the public about the circulation of confirmed counterfeit Avastin 400mg vials in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a public notice issued by the agency.

According to the notice, the alert followed a report from the Marketing Authorization Holder, Roche, after an oncologist from a local hospital raised concerns about potentially counterfeit Avastin vials (400 mg/16 ml) with batch numbers K1830T71 and H0375B01.

What NAFDAC said

According to the agency, Avastin (bevacizumab) is used for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma in adults and works as a tumour-starving therapy that blocks the formation of blood vessels feeding cancer cells.

The complaint sample was compared with a genuine retain sample in the English, French and Arabic presentation because the Global Trade Item Number on the suspected product corresponded to that packaging format.

However, the investigation revealed several discrepancies indicating the product was counterfeit. NAFDAC also noted that the packaging contained incorrect text and spelling errors, while the placement of variable data was inconsistent with genuine products.

“The Tamper Evidence labels do not correspond to genuine Roche material, and the complaint sample serial number does not correspond to any genuine Roche serial number,” the agency stated.

Details of the suspected counterfeit products are:

Product name: Avastin Vials 400 mg/16 ml

Stated manufacturer: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Basel, Switzerland by Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Mannheim, Germany

Batch numbers: K1830T71 and H0375B01

Manufacturing dates: 04/2025 and 02/2025

Expiry dates: 05/2028 and 12/2027

NAFDAC warned that the illegal marketing of counterfeit medicines poses significant health risks because such products have not been verified for safety, quality, or effectiveness.

More details

NAFDAC said all zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to conduct surveillance and remove any counterfeit Avastin products discovered within their jurisdictions.

The agency advised importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers to exercise caution and ensure medical products are obtained only from authorised and licensed suppliers. It also urged healthcare providers to carefully verify the authenticity and physical condition of medicines before use.

Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report suspected cases of falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office, through the agency’s hotline 0800-162-3322, or via email at sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng

Reports of adverse drug reactions or side effects can also be made through NAFDAC’s pharmacovigilance platforms, including the Med-Safety mobile application or the agency’s official website.

What you should know

Nairametrics recently reported that the agency also warned healthcare providers and the public about the circulation of counterfeit VISITECT HIV Advanced Disease test kits in Nigeria.

In another safety alert, NAFDAC recently directed the immediate withdrawal of multidose Artemether/Lumefantrine dry powder for oral suspension still in circulation across the country.

The agency also flagged a suspected revalidated SMA Gold infant formula discovered in Kaduna State after altered expiry dates were linked to illness in a four-month-old infant.

Another is on the circulation of falsified Dostinex 0.5mg tablets in Nigeria. The legitimate product is registered but not yet imported, while the fake batches, GG3470, LG8659, and GG2440, have no NAFDAC registration and may be unsafe