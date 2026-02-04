The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized synthetic cannabis and other contraband worth N3.3 billion in Lagos.

The seizures were disclosed by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Gambo Aliyu, during a press briefing, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The development follows a six-week intelligence-led operation across the Lagos metropolis, marking a shift from routine checkpoints to targeted enforcement aimed at disrupting smuggling networks.

The command said the renewed strategy has resulted in multiple arrests, large volumes of illicit goods intercepted, and improved trade compliance enforcement, even as it recorded the loss of an officer during one of the operations.

Aliyu said the command arrested eight suspects, including a female linked to the cannabis seizure, while also recording a fatality during enforcement operations.

“The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 6,954 bags of foreign parboiled rice and intercepted 1,431 kg of cannabis and other seizures valued at N3.3 billion.”

“The command also apprehended eight suspects along with the seizure, including a female suspect linked to the cannabis, while an officer who led the interception was lost on Tuesday, February 3.”

The comptroller said the incident involving the deceased officer had been formally reported to the Customs high command, adding that the unit recorded a total of 144 seizures since he resumed duty in late December.

The seizures highlight the scale and diversity of smuggling activities being routed through Lagos and the impact of intelligence-driven enforcement.

Items intercepted included 6,954 bags of foreign parboiled rice, equivalent to about 12 trailer loads, foreign sugar, used vehicles, vegetable oil, premium motor spirit (PMS), used clothing, and a 20-foot container of stone-coated aluminium roofing sheets.

Officers also intercepted 3,029 parcels of synthetic cannabis weighing about 1,431 kilograms, which Aliyu described as a major disruption of criminal supply networks fueling insecurity.

The unit rescued four live pangolins and handed them over to wildlife authorities, while 581 used refrigerator compressors were seized due to environmental and public health risks.

Between December 10, 2025, and February 2, 2026, the command recovered N36.89 million through demand notices issued for cargo misdeclaration and trade compliance breaches.

Aliyu attributed the results to targeted patrols, stronger supervision, and a move away from predictable checkpoints, reaffirming the NCS commitment to combating smuggling, trans-border crimes, and economic sabotage.

The latest seizures add to a growing list of high-profile drug interceptions by the Nigeria Customs Service at Lagos ports in recent months.

In December 2025, the Apapa Command intercepted 25.5 kilograms of cocaine aboard the Brazilian vessel MV San Anthonio during an intelligence-led inspection at the Lagos port.

In October 2025, illicit drugs valued at about N1.1 billion were seized at APM Terminals and the Kachicares Bonded Terminal.

In November 2025, the PTML Command announced the interception of a N29.4 billion cocaine shipment, one of the largest in the agency’s history.

Customs has consistently said these interceptions reflect strengthened collaboration with the NDLEA and other security agencies to disrupt narcotics trafficking through Nigeria’s maritime corridors.

Beyond enforcement, the Nigeria Customs Service has introduced policy measures aimed at trade facilitation and regulatory compliance.

The NCS earlier announced a duty-free clearance policy for imported goods valued at $300 or less, effective September 8, 2025, under a new De Minimis framework.

The policy applies to low-value consignments, e-commerce shipments, and passenger baggage, with the aim of simplifying customs procedures and speeding up clearance.

In January 2026, the service also commenced the implementation of a new Standard Operating Procedure regulating courier companies operating under the Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) Incoterm.

Under the new SOP, courier companies seeking to operate under the DDP regime are required to obtain a licence from the NCS Headquarters Licence and Permit Unit within the Tariff and Trade Department, reinforcing oversight in Nigeria’s fast-growing logistics and e-commerce space.