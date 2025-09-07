The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will allow duty-free clearance for imported goods valued at $300 or less, effective Monday, 8th September 2025, under a new De Minimis policy aimed at simplifying trade.

The measure applies to low-value consignments, e-commerce shipments, and passenger baggage, allowing faster customs clearance and supporting cross-border trade.

The announcement was made in a press release issued on Sunday, 7th September 2025, signed by Abdullahi Maiwada, PhD, Assistant Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer for the Comptroller-General of Customs.

The statement said the De Minimis threshold represents the value below which imported goods are exempt from import duties and related taxes, aligning Nigeria with international standards such as the World Trade Organisation Trade Facilitation Agreement and the World Customs Organisation Revised Kyoto Convention. Each individual may benefit from the exemption for up to four importations per year, provided the goods are not prohibited or restricted.

‘The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB), at its 63rd regular meeting held on Tuesday, 2nd September 2025, chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has approved a De Minimis Threshold Value for low-value consignment imported through express shipments or by passenger baggage.

“This decision, which takes effect on Monday, 8th September 2025, aligns with the best global practices that aim to simplify clearance processes for low-value consignments, enhance trade facilitation, and provide clarity for e-commerce stakeholders and travellers,” the statement read in part.

It added, “After a comprehensive review of similar practices across continents, the Board approved $300 as Nigeria’s official De Minimis threshold. This exemption will apply to low-value imports, e-commerce consignments, and passenger baggage.”

Under the new framework, eligible consignments will be released immediately without post-clearance documentation.

The NCS will also establish multi-channel helpdesk platforms to guide stakeholders, answer inquiries, and resolve complaints. Enforcement remains strict, with penalties including forfeiture or arrest for attempts to manipulate invoices or evade duties.

In addition to trade facilitation, the NCSB addressed disciplinary matters, responding to viral videos of officer misconduct. Two officers were demoted and required to undergo medical re-evaluation, while two others were reinstated. All personnel were issued a stern warning against unethical behavior, including abuse of banned substances.

The De Minimis policy is expected to stimulate e-commerce, reduce customs clearance delays, and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a regional trade hub, while maintaining strict adherence to legal and ethical standards, the statement noted.