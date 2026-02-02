Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) have neutralised the second-in-command of Boko Haram, Abu Khalid, during a night operation in the Sambisa Forest.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement posted on the official X account of the Presidency Nigeria on Monday.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Boko Haram’s networks and restore security in Borno State.

What they are saying

The statement confirmed that the night operation in Komala, Konduga Local Government Area, resulted in the killing of Abu Khalid, Boko Haram’s second-in-command, along with 10 other terrorists.

Troops also recovered five AK-47 rifles, ammunition, bicycles, food, medical supplies, and other logistics from the hideout. There were no casualties among the troops involved in the mission.

“Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have neutralised Abu Khalid, second-in-command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest, and 10 other terrorists during a night operation in Komala, Konduga LGA, Borno State. Five AK-47 rifles, ammunition, bicycles, logistics, food, and medical supplies were recovered, with no casualties among troops,” the statement read.

The statement confirmed that the Joint Task Force and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) will continue operations across Boko Haram strongholds, including the Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains, and Timbuktu Triangle.

The mission is to neutralise all remaining terrorist elements and restore lasting peace and economic stability to the North East.

More insights

The success of the North East JTF alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force comes just days after a series of deadly insurgent attacks in Borno State, which left at least 25 civilians and 11 security personnel dead. The incidents underscore the ongoing security challenges in the region.

The attacks occurred on Thursday across multiple locations, targeting both civilians and military sites. The deadliest incident happened in Sabon Gari town, where suspected Boko Haram fighters raided a construction site, opening fire on labourers.

In another assault on the same day, militants attacked a military base elsewhere in Borno State.

Security sources confirmed the deaths of nine soldiers and two CJTF members, with 16 others wounded. The operation involved hours of heavy gunfire before troops managed to repel the attackers.

What you should know

Nigeria’s security concerns go beyond the northeast, attracting growing international attention. The country is also grappling with widespread kidnappings and banditry in other regions.

Tensions increased after U.S. President Donald Trump last year criticised Nigeria for failing to protect Christian communities adequately.

In response, U.S. forces carried out air strikes on designated terrorist targets on December 25.

Nigerian authorities say they are collaborating with Washington and other international partners to strengthen intelligence sharing, boost military capabilities, and enhance overall security.

Meanwhile, communities in Borno and neighbouring states continue to bear the consequences of a long-running conflict.