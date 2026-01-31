At least 25 civilians and 11 security personnel were killed in fresh insurgent attacks in Borno State, demonstrating the persistence of insecurity in northeastern Nigeria despite intensified military operations.

The attacks occurred on Thursday in separate locations across the state, according to local residents, security sources, and reports by Reuters.

The incidents involved both civilian targets and military installations, reinforcing concerns that insurgents remain capable of launching coordinated assaults.

The latest violence comes amid claims by Nigerian authorities of sustained progress against Islamist groups operating in the region, even as communities continue to suffer deadly attacks.

What they are saying

The killings have drawn strong reactions from political leaders representing the affected communities, who describe the incidents as deeply troubling.

Senator Aliyu Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, said he was “shocked and saddened” by the loss of lives.

He described the incident as another painful reminder of the human cost of the long-running insurgency.

The lawmaker called for stronger protection for vulnerable communities and improved intelligence gathering to prevent future attacks.

He stressed that without better security coverage and early warning systems, rural communities would remain exposed to violent assaults.

More insights

The deadliest incident in the latest wave of attacks occurred in Sabon Gari town, where suspected Boko Haram fighters stormed a construction site and opened fire on labourers.

Relatives of the victims, Hassan Usman and Auwal Isa, told Reuters that at least 25 civilians were killed.

The victims were labourers who had travelled from nearby communities in search of work.

Residents said the attackers arrived in the early hours of the day, shooting indiscriminately before fleeing.

Several others were reportedly injured, while fear has forced many families to abandon the area.

In a separate but related attack on the same day, militants launched a pre-dawn assault on a military base elsewhere in Borno State.

Security sources confirmed that at least nine soldiers and two members of the civilian joint task force were killed.

Sixteen others sustained injuries during the raid.

The attack involved hours of heavy gunfire before troops were able to repel the assailants.

These incidents underscore the continued vulnerability of both civilian populations and security personnel in the region.

What you should know

Nigeria’s security challenges extend beyond the northeast, placing the country under growing international scrutiny.

Nigerian authorities say they are cooperating with Washington and other international partners to improve intelligence sharing, military capacity, and overall security, as communities in Borno and neighbouring states continue to bear the brunt of the protracted conflict.