A witness in the trial of former Anambra State governor and ex-Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has told a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gwarimpa, Abuja, that an N80 million contract for the NSITF Makurdi office was awarded to a company that did not bid for it.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) official X account on Wednesday.

The witness, Mr. Pedro Torwuese Chellen, said his company had competed for the contract but petitioned the EFCC after discovering the alleged irregularity.

What EFCC is saying

According to the statement, Mr. Chellen, an entrepreneur and project manager of Imanil Haq Nigeria Limited, told the court that the contract was awarded under Chris Ngige’s oversight.

After failing to get answers from NSITF management, he approached the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). The BPP confirmed that the winning company had not participated in the bidding process.

“The First Prosecution Witness, PW1 Mr Pedro Torwuese Chellen in the trial of former governor of Anambra State and former Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige on Wednesday January 28, 2026 told a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Gwarimpa, Abuja, and presided over by Justice M.A. Hassan said that the company that won the contract for renovation of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund NSITF, Makurdi office at the cost of N80 million (Eighty Million Naira only) did not take part in the contract bidding,” the statement read in part.

Mr. Chellen also raised concerns about a change in the contract title, from “Renovation of Makurdi Office” to “Construction of Makurdi Office.”

He said the contract cost was also increased from N80 million to N120 million.

His statements were taken by the EFCC in 2023 as part of the investigation into NSITF procurement practices.

Petition and investigation

The statement noted that during cross-examination by the defence, Mr. Chellen said his petition targeted the NSITF management board.

He added that he had not attended any board meetings but learned through media reports that the board was later reconstituted.

The matter has been adjourned to January 29, 2026, for continuation of the trial.

Backstory

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in December 2025 arraigned former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over allegations of corruption.

Ngige is the sole defendant in an eight-count charge marked FCT/HC/CR/726/2025. The charges, filed on December 9, were prepared by EFCC prosecutors led by Sylvanus Tahir, SAN.

The EFCC alleges that between September 2015 and May 2023, Ngige, while supervising the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), gave undue advantage to companies linked to associates.

Among the accusations are awarding contracts worth hundreds of millions of naira to companies including Cezimo Nigeria Limited, Zitacom Nigeria Limited, Jeff & Xris Limited, Olde English Consolidated Limited, and Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services.

Ngige also faces charges of accepting financial gifts from contractors while serving as minister. The charges include receiving N38.65 million, N55 million, and N26.13 million through organisations linked to him.

The EFCC claims these actions violate Sections 17(a) and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

What you should know

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) opposed a bail application by former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, after his arraignment in December 2025.

Ngige is facing trial over alleged contract fraud and the acceptance of gifts totalling N2.26 billion.

EFCC prosecutors, led by Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, told the court that Ngige failed to comply with the conditions of his previous administrative bail, including returning his international passport after travelling abroad for medical reasons.

The commission urged the court to treat his bail request with caution.